Don't Forget About Me! 9 Great Offline Marketing Ideas

In a world where digital marketing reigns supreme, it can be easy to forget about the offline side. Digital marketing comes with a whole host of advantages, some that have evolved and developed over the last decade.

You can track user activity, look at buying trends, and see how certain ad campaigns are doing. It's easy to see if consumers came to your website through a social media ad, an organic Google search, or something else entirely.

Despite all of these advantages, you shouldn't skip out on offline marketing. There are plenty of great offline marketing techniques and ideas out there. We're going to run through eight that you can start using today!

Direct Mailing

Emailing is easy, but it can be deleted quickly. With so much mail arriving to one person's inbox, you can easily see why.

Even though many think snail mail may be dying, the majority of people still love receiving mail. Plus, advertisements sent in the mail are more likely to be read than an email. Many promotional emails may never be opened but with direct mailing? The consumer will at least have to look at the item they're receiving.

Conferences and Tradeshows

A great time to network with other businesses and consumers, conferences and tradeshows are still a must for any business. Here, you'll be able to meet with plenty of people, build up your network, and attend numerous other events.

It's a great chance for a personal touch and the opportunity to put a name to a face in many instances.

Seasonal Cards

Growing up, it was pretty common to receive a "Happy Birthday!" message from your doctor or dentist. Even though it may not include any gift, the thought counts.

One way to connect with your customers and build rapport among them is by sending out similar cards. If you're a small business and you know your customers well, you can send out more personalized cards for certain moments. Empathy and understanding can play a big role in marketing.

Proper Signage

Your logo and company name are going to be the first things people notice when they see your business. You want to make a strong first impression, and one of the ways you can do that is with proper signage.

A consistent image is important for any business, as it's going to help consumers remember who you are and what you do. People are drawn and remember what's more familiar to them.

Promo Items

Everyone loves receiving free stuff! For your next campaign, thrown in an item with their purchase or sell these items with the company logo on them. That way, your logo and brand is going to be spread all throughout town with people using your items.

It's a low-cost, high-reward type strategy that can easily work in your benefit.

Referral Programs

One of the most powerful marketing techniques out there is word-of-mouth. No matter how amazing and unique your ads are, people are more likely to trust a friend or family member.

Why not reward both with a referral program? Those who are already customers can bring a friend in for a discount, item, or coupon while those being referred receive another discount. It's a great way to build up your customer retention and acquisition.

Local Cross-Promotions

Some businesses are actively competing while some can easily fit together. There may be local businesses in your area who you could look to collaborate with.

It could be something as simple as referring them whenever you get a chance or offering discounts for using both businesses. Look in you area to see if you could find a willing partner business.

Sponsor an Event

In your area, there are certainly going to be local fairs, events, or even charity functions. One great way to give back to the community and help get your name out there is by sponsoring an event.

If it's a charity, you could donate your services or food for the event to make an impact. People love to see businesses involved with local affairs.

Host Workshops

Another opportunity to team up with local businesses is by hosting a workshop or a small promotional event. Each business could set up in front of their store to promote some item and get to know people in the community.

It's just another way for you to get your name out there and meet plenty of new folks!