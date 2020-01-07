10 Helpful Tips on Finding New Clients for your Business

(Photo : Pixabay)

For years, you have gained skills that make you capable of providing certain kinds of services to other people. For others, these skills have enabled them to create products that can be of value to other people. You believe that your services or products are among the best in the industry because if not, you wouldn't have bothered to put up such business, right? But, your success in this chosen business not only depends on how good you are at delivering your services or in creating your products. It also largely depends on how good you are at finding new paying clients who will patronize your business.

If you have been struggling to find one, the following tips will prove to be helpful.

Make use of browser push notifications

If your business is all about fashion, retail, gaming, finance, travel or elearning industry, using browser push notifications will prove to be of enormous help in expanding your network of clients. These browser push notifications can be customized according to the type of business that you have. These can be in the form of ebook, toolkit or webinar promo that will help you reach out to your target customers. In fact, the use of Browser Notifications Guide For eLearning Companies these days have been found to do a wonderful job in sending informative messages to prospect clients. It will allow you to reach out to your target clients even when they are not visiting your website. These browser push notifications will serve as your best friend that you cannot do without in all of your marketing efforts, especially if they are used correctly.

Know your target market

This can be quite a daunting task especially if you do not know how to narrow down your focus. You have to classify your clients by asking specific questions. These questions must elicit answers about what they do, what they value, in what age bracket they belong, etc. The answers to these questions will make it easier for you to tailor your ad messages, services and product ads in a way that will most likely attract their attention.

Improve your voice mail

Do away with generic voicemails that make your clients feel so irritated whenever they dial your company's phone number. Make it more accommodating by offering a call-to-action. Create a script that enables your callers to visit your website or schedule an appointment. It is also good if your voicemail allows your clients to send you a text message or an email. So, make sure all your contact information is included in your voicemail. Do not forget as well to ask for the client's contact number so you can reach out to them as soon as you can.

Participate in trade shows

Trade shows provide an avenue for you to show your clients how your company has evolved. It is also one perfect place to find your target clients and be able to start establishing a business relationship with them. Once you hear the news about an upcoming trade show, book that perfect spot where you can place your display booth. Design your display booth well and make it very attractive to your target market.

Engage in offline and online networking

Don't just wait for your clients to come and visit your website online. Instead, make an extra effort of looking for them via meetups or conferences. However, be careful in choosing which conferences and meetups to attend. Do not go to conferences where your competitors are also around. Otherwise, you will have a hard time finding clients that need your products or services. Online networking is also very important in helping you find new clients for your business. So, make sure that your LinkedIn profile always has up -to-date information. Import your contacts and then connect with as many LinkedIn users within your network as possible. Your LinkedIn newsfeed should contain websites, latest blog posts and other significant posts that will help spread the word about how interesting your business is. Find LinkedIn groups where your prospective clients also post. Know that LinkedIn has groups intended for every industry. When you post your content to these groups it would be like bringing your business in front of your prospective clients. Stay active on LinkedIn by answering some posted questions and offering help and before you know it your network of clients have already grown in numbers beyond your expectation.

Create partnership with other agencies

When you decide to partner with agencies, it is wise to choose those that are larger than your company. This is important to avoid the impression that you are competing with them. This strategy will more likely bring you new clients each month. How is this possible? It is because larger companies tend to decline clients that do not meet their minimum budget or they do not have the specific skills or services needed. This is when your company comes in. If you partner with the established ones, it becomes easier for you to accept new clients that have been forwarded to you by larger companies.

Harness the power of blogging

Blogging helps create an impression on your prospective clients that you are an expert in your field. If you are selling your services, writing highly informative content will help you become an authority in your chosen industry. If you are selling a specific product, blogging provides a perfect channel to spread helpful information about your products. Do not just talk about your products and services in your blog. It would also be good if you blog about other stuff that are just as relevant to the industry where your company fits in. But, how do you drive traffic to your website so that more people can read it, write comments and be informed about your products or services? Ask the help of an SEO expert.

Be active in your local community

Promoting your products and services online is no doubt a good way to gain new clients. But, you should not underestimate the power of local marketing. You may set up a fundraising event in your neighborhood with a theme that is also significant to your industry. The beneficiaries of this event may also serve as endorsers of your products or services.

Proactively ask for referrals

Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of waiting for referrals. In turn, they find themselves anxiously waiting for it although it comes one by one, slowly. Speed up the growth in the number of referrals by proactively asking your previous clients for referrals. For example, send an email to your previous happy clients and ask if they have friends who possibly need your services or products.

Make a follow-up

All the efforts you exerted trying to do all the abovementioned tips will not be fully realized if you fail to make a follow up. Remember that it is not always guaranteed that 100 percent of your prospect clients will respond positively to the efforts you exerted. Others will also ignore your email while some people are just too busy to notice the fact that you have been trying so hard to reach out to them. This is when the need to make follow ups prove to be too crucial. Make a follow up and continue to make improvements or changes to your previous strategies.

In this digital world, there are various ways to find new clients. However, the real challenge lies on how to keep your brand more efficient and meaningful to your clients. This way, you will be able to win one client after another.