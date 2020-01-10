Top 5 Universities in Manchester

(Photo : Flickr)

Do you want to study in Manchester? Are you looking for a good university? We have prepared 5 best educational institutions in Manchester, choose your perfect one and get a good education.

5 Best Universities In Manchester

Education is the first step in a career, so students strive to go to the best university or college and become good professionals in chosen fields. Today, many students prefer Manchester universities to get a quality education. This city is considered a multicultural center because there are a huge number of international students. If you decided to get an education in this city, and are looking for a good university, then read the information below. We selected the 5 best universities in Manchester.

University of Manchester

It is a well-known educational institution in the UK. Students from 154 countries arrive here every year to get the best education. It is a university with high requirements and incredible scientific potential. Besides, it is a part of the Russell Group, an elite association of research universities.

This university has more than 500 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and prepares highly qualified professionals in the following fields: biology, science, medicine, engineering, and humanities. This educational institution is also strong in business, law, and economics programs. The University of Manchester has its own employment service, which helps graduates with further employment.

Manchester Metropolitan University

This public higher education institution was formed in 1970. Many independent university ratings place Manchester Metropolitan University at the top 60 universities in Great Britain.

Besides, it is considered a major university, as it has more than 33,000 students, and 1 out of 7 students is a foreigner. The educational institution is part of the following associations: European University Association (EUA), Universities UK, University Alliance. Students can find two famous departments as the Manchester School of Design and the Manchester Institute of Mechanics.

Manchester College

One of the largest and most famous colleges in Manchester, which has a high international rating and was founded in 2008. Thousands of students in the UK choose this educational institution. It offers study programs for adolescents and adults, international students, and employees. You can find professional development training programs, like:

management courses

electrical engineering courses

estate agency courses

HR courses

Alliance Manchester Business School

It is the most famous business and management school in Great Britain that was founded in 1965. Currently, about 3,000 students are studying at this school, and about 300 people are professors staff. This educational institution is the second-largest business research company in the UK. It offers world-class education for undergraduate and graduate students, experienced practitioners, and students with research and academic ambitions. Besides, they help with employment. Manchester Business School has an extensive network of training centers abroad in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Miami, and Brazil.

Royal Northern College of Music

It is not only the college, but it is also the executive venue for concerts and other musical events. Currently, the university has about 770 students and 320 professors. The college offers such undergraduate programs like BMus, MusB / GRNCM. You can also find the following postgraduate programs: PGDip, MMus for composition and musical performance.

The college has 6 faculties or schools in the following specializations: Composition; Keyboards studies; Vocal Studies and Opera; Popular Music; Strings; Wind Instruments, Brass and Percussion.

We hope you will choose your perfect educational institution.