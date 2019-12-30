Making Money Isn't Only About Your Life. You Can Help Others

(Photo : Pixabay)

Different people have their various reasons for making donations to a charity. For some, it is to derive the feeling of satisfaction knowing you have helped someone, while for others it is help boost the work being done by the charity. There are those who also do it to show off their wealth, meet people or boost their businesses. For whatever reason, making a donation with that extra money you have is always welcomed by those in need.

With that extra income that you get, you should consider donating to needy children around the world who are always in need of that little amount of money, piece of cloth or food that you can spare.

The Yad Ezra V'Shulamit organization is a good example of a charity dedicated to helping improve the lives of poor people in Israel. Having been started in 1998, Yad Ezra V'Shulamit has been at the forefront in providing thousands food baskets to the needy society in Israel and ensuring their children have a better chance at having a better life through education and social programs.

What helping others can do to you

Many people may not this, but, making donations for a good cause has been known to have a lot of benefits to the donors. Here are some few reasons on why you should consider being selfless.

Making someone else feel good can boost your mood/morale

Research has repeatedly proven that making someone other than yourself happy has been known to greatly boost one's moods and leaves them the drive to want to do it again and again. The brain always registers a sense of pleasure whenever someone is grateful for something you have done.

Giving to charity challenges the society to do better

That small donation that you make can help inspire your friend or neighbor to do the same, and soon turn it into a societal and national duty. Having more people chip on, means that a lot of needy people get to be assisted and more faces get to smile each day. Giving is contagious and someone else sees you giving, he will most likely do the same even if he or she was not willing to at first.

Strengthen your personal values

No matter the reason that made you make you first donation, people have been known to slowly develop a sense of social conscience the more they give. By giving, you get to build on your personal values as you get to view that act as your moral obligation.

Bottom Line

When you know you have something extra to give, do not resist that urge to donate it. Try and be that change that the society greatly needs. By donating to a charity like Yad Ezra V'Shulamit, you get to change the lives of hundreds of needy children in Israel.

And the best part about sharing with the Yad Ezra V'Shulamit organization, is that the IRS will most lkely exempt some of your taxes.