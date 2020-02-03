(Photo : CES Highlights: Best Smart Home Security Gadgets of 2020 )

The Consumer Electronics Show, commonly known as CES, had recently ended. This annual trade show seemed to be the biggest show for the smart home this year! During this big tech event, several smart home companies flew to Las Vegas to show off their latest devices.

Categories like security, privacy, brilliance, and the like were assessed on each device during the event. But which technologies stood out from the crowd? We've got you covered! After going through the event's show floor, here's our kind of bests among the bunch from CES 2020.

SimpliSafe as "Best DIY System"

With its easy-to-use, user-friendly system, there's no doubt why SimpliSafe has a well-positioned spot in the CES. It has been developed by a Harvard-educated engineer, anyway. What's more, despite its affordable value, it still offers a comprehensive set of features.

With a $230 worth SimpliSafe starter kit, you can have a good combination of a base station, a wireless keypad, a keychain remote, battery-powered motion and entry sensors, and a yard sign-a total of six components.

There are eight other SimpliSafe systems with varying devices. One is Summerfort System with 19 components. Check SimpliSafe Security System Review 2020 for more.

Its professional monitoring costs $15 monthly. If you love to invest in voice support with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and mobile app controls, a $25-per-month plan suits you better. SimpliSafe still works as a local alarm without professional monitoring, though.

Nest Secure as "Best Google Assistant DIY System"

Another best DIY system on the list is the Nest Secure. It was recently dubbed as CES "best google assistant DIY system," to be exact. The best feature of this system is that you can personally monitor without paying monthly professional services. People like this for two reasons: no monthly fees and peace of mind from timely mobile notifications and video feeds.

As assessed by many experts, Nest Secure's detect sensors are among the bests! You can temporarily disarm a single Nest Detect sensor, while still monitoring every single corner of your house. For example, you can leave your doors open while gardening for a long time without disarming your Nest Secure system.

It isn't as inexpensive as SimpliSafe, though. The Nest Secure alarm system starter pack can cost almost $400. The bundle comes with a built-in Google Assistant and motion sensor, two Nest Detect sensors, and two Nest Tags. Still and all, you'll be getting a lot!

Abode as "Best Smart Home Support"

This year CES best smart home support goes to none other than Abode. Even so, that doesn't mean other devices are useless, incompetent, way too expensive for its quality, and whatnot. In fact, for entry-level, Abode has all "standard" devices and sensors.

Adobe's system is equipped with voice-enabled arming and disarming setup with IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, and Nest. It has other advanced automation. If you wish to add more accessories, you can add more applets and apps to the system a la carte.

Plus, you can connect it with other third-party devices since the system supports Zigbee and Z-Wave. All features of this scalable self-install system bring out a reliable performance at a good value.

Nest Hello as "Best Facial Recognition Cameras"

Let's be honest. Nest's cameras are way too awesome. Nest Hello, specifically, is like a combination of the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, but the least expensive. It provides important information on people not only inside your house but also those who are outdoors.

What's more, Hello doorbell's eye-level location has the best monitoring and best overall video doorbell. The only snag on Hello and other Nest cams is that to enjoy the cameras' facial recognition feature, you have to spend more money on Nest Aware cloud subscription service. But considering its overall quality and specs, it's a win-win purchase.

Comcast Xfinity Home as "Best Professional Installation System"

Ever wonder what would smart home devices become if they will be fully integrated with a home security system's cameras and sensors? Comcast Xfinity Home made this happen. Don't get anxious with the term "professional installation," too.

Other companies can make it pretty much a hassle and be more expensive, but the Comcast Xfinity Home has a better sales approach. Other security system companies wouldn't provide you a quote unless you will call their sales team or submit your personal details.

But with Comcast Xfinity Home, no credit check or personal information is required (for most agents). Aside from the idea that professionals will be installing everything for you, you could also expect a higher level of customer service and hands-on tech support.

Takeaway

Here's a pro tip. Choose a professional system from a telecom provider. More often than not, you can have more chances of scoring a discount because you'll more likely pick a bundle of home security with internet and TV services-convenience and cost-efficiency at its finest!