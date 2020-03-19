(Photo : How Chatbot Apps Are Changing the Face of Business)

Lately there has been a large shift in consumer behaviour. Consumers now more than ever use social media to follow not only their friends and family, but also their favourite brands and businesses. So, if businesses want to keep up with consumer demands, they need to be able to communicate as efficiently and effectively as possible with their consumers directly through their social media accounts.

That's why it's imperative that brands and businesses today use Chatbot Apps.

What are Chatbot Apps?

A chatbot is a computer program that makes use of AI algorithms or data analytics to communicate directly with consumers, typically via a user interface (such as Facebook Messenger). A chatbot app is an app that incorporates a chatbot.

Advertisement

Some of the best known chatbot apps today include WeChat, Viber, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. All of these apps use bots to communicate in real time with consumers through user interfaces.

Chatbots are quite literally changing the (inter)face of business, allowing app developers to build something amazing that provides quick, personalized responses to customer questions. Chatbots also 'learn' over time to better respond to feedback. The best chatbots ask consumers the least amount of questions needed to satisfy consumer needs, helping consumers find solutions no matter what device they use, what time it is, or where they are.

With chatbot apps, communication, customer service, and transactions are narrowed down to one simple exchange, available 24/7, making consumer shopping experiences faster and easier than ever before.

Why are chatbots good for business?

Integrating a chatbot into your business's app is a good idea for many reasons.

By providing a quick and easy communication service to consumers, an artificially intelligent chatbot can increase customer satisfaction and speed up the shopping process. With an intelligent chatbot, consumers can find solutions and get the information they want quickly-without needing to sort through cluttered email inboxes, scroll through a business's social media page, be put on hold, or other frustratingly mundane tasks that turn consumers off.

Chatbots are also invaluable additions to customer service. By integrating a chatbot into your business's app, your service team and sales reps will no longer need to answer the same questions again and again. Instead, they can work on more creative, productive, and exciting profit-driven projects.

Chatbots never take breaks, meaning your business app can operate 24/7. With today's consumers increasingly expecting businesses to be available 24/7, chatbots can keep your business up to date with consumer demands.

The more your business is able to interact directly through its app with its consumers in a timely fashion, providing quick solutions, the more your consumers are likely to use your app again.

Chatbots, when paired with other data database or AI solutions, can even allow your business to create advanced sales strategies and advertising campaigns. And the possibilities are only growing.

It's no surprise that in today's hyper-competitive, fast-paced, high-tech world of commerce, the chatbot market is rapidly growing. Businesses today can improve in many ways by getting the full value out of intelligent solutions to consumer demand.