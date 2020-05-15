(Photo : How to Curb Anxiety this Spring)

In these trying times, many of us are experiencing higher than normal levels of anxiety. This is completely normal under the circumstances, and sometimes it just takes a slight adjustment to our lifestyle to get back things back to normal.

While therapy and medication are always the best way to deal with long term symptoms stemming from Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), for those dealing with situational anxiety, a change in diet can have incredible results.

Whole Foods

Changing to a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fat proteins such as fish, while also reducing the simple carbs and sugars found in most processed foods can help ward off anxiety. Whole foods contain fewer artificial chemicals which can have a negative impact on the brain.

Stick to whole foods and you'll see diminished anxiety in a matter of days.

Antioxidants

You've heard of the term de-tox - flushing the body of toxins that could be having a negative effect on people's well being - both physical and mental. Detoxing can be as simple as shifting the foods you eat to incorporate more meals that include foods known to be rich in antioxidants such as:

Beans - All kinds great, but Pinto and Kidney beans in particular pack an antioxidant punch

Berries - Enjoy blackberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries, or blueberries for best results

Fruits - Apples and plums both make great detox ingredients, and they taste great too

Tea

For centuries, people of all cultures have found that drinking tea comes with a number of health benefits, from improving physical energy to reducing stress.

Known in some parts as Winter Cherry, Ashwagandha is an orange-red herb found in parts of Africa and the Middle East. Its name means "the smell of the horse" in Sanskrit due to its pungent aroma, but many believe the plant also enhances the immune system. Ashwagandha has been used for many generations to treat reproductive issues, and it has many other uses, such treating as insomnia, memory loss, snake bites, and gastrointestinal issues.

Other teas are known to mellow out the drinker, such as rich vanilla black tea and berry bliss herbal tea, as well as other Olli teas coming soon - just keep your eyes peeled.

CBD-infused tea blends mix the natural relaxation of tea-drinking with the anxiolytic (anxiety-relieving) components of CBD, providing moments of soothing relaxation and stress reduction.

In low doses (10 milligrams per kilogram or less), CBD is known to have a positive effect on opioid receptors that regulate pain and also provide a boost to glycine receptors which are involved in the regulation of the "feel-good" hormone serotonin.

And unlike THC, CBD has no psychoactive effects - so rather than feeling "high," you can instead enjoy a mellow feeling of wellness.

If you're looking to keep your anxiety down this spring, consider the soothing effects of CBD-infused teas as well as body-cleansing whole foods and antioxidants. Make a change this spring, and see the positive effects!