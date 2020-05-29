(Photo : The Two Tools You Need To Effectively Train Your Franchise Partners)

Franchising a business that you have built from scratch can be a scary thing. One of the most pressing apprehensions associated with franchising is that the new franchise partners may not be able to uphold the service quality standards that made your business successful in the first place.

This is where extended enterprise training for franchise partners is useful. With training, you can ensure your new partners understand the importance of the processes you have in place, and have all the required knowledge and information to create a positive notion around your brand in a new location.

However, the process of providing effective training can be a tricky one, especially if you have no prior experience.

Thankfully, there is a lot of literature available on the web (like this article) that will provide you with all the information you need to create a great franchise training program for your business. By coupling this information with the right tools, you can create professional-grade training courses, even if you have no prior experience with the same.

In this article, we will discuss the tools business owners can use to create impactful training experiences for their franchise partners.

Let us begin:

Authoring Tools

Authoring tools solve the very first problem of providing an impactful learning experience which is, creating impactful training content.

In recent years, we have grown accustomed to a completely different way of consuming content, and your training content must reflect that, in order to be effective.

This means, simply having a slideshow filled with large blocks of text will not drive pleasing results. In fact, chances are, your franchise partners will not even go through the whole course!

Hence, it is important to create training content that is engaging and easy to consume.

This means creating training content that uses a healthy mixture of video lessons, infographics, interactivites, and of course, some text-based content. While doing so may sound like a complicated task, it is quite straightforward with the right authoring tools.

Such elearning software comes loaded with templates and themes that allow you to create professional looking courses by using videos, images, and other such elements.

Learning Management Systems

Just as the name suggests, a learning management system is used to publish and manage your training material. Cloud based learning management systems also allow you to enroll your learners (in this case, new franchise partners) to your training programs.

Moreover, learning management systems also offer some incredible tracking capabilities that:

Allow you to track individual learner progress

Allow you to track and assess learner performance

With these features, you can identify not only the area where your training material can be improved, but can also ensure your training is being consumed to completion by all franchise members. Additionally, the ability to track individual learner progress can also help you identify slow learners that may require personal attention from you.

By using an authoring tool that is compatible with your learning management system, you can also effortlessly update your training content whenever it is required.

Conclusion

These were the two tools that can enable you to track, deploy, and optimise a comprehensive franchise training program. While the task may require considerable efforts in the beginning, the tools mentioned in this article will help you automate much of the training process after initiation.

Still got questions? Share them with us in the comments below and we will provide you with the answers.