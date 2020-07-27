6 Most Famous Industries That Utilize Plastic Injection Molding

With the global plastic injection molding market valued at an astonishing $258.2 billion in 2019 and projected to grow furthermore, the plastic injection molding technique is still one of the most frequently-used plastic formation techniques with a large number of industrial applications. Customized plastic parts are the perfect solution for different industries that look to produce a large volume of high-quality and cost-efficient parts. This technique requires extreme precision, but at the same time is immensely versatile and covers many different industries nowadays. In fact, the greater part of the products on the market in the modern era, if not all, have benefited from the plastic injection molding technique as the process is used to develop and create products of various sizes and kinds, along with different purposes.

Photo from Xavi Cabrera from Unsplash

And as the injection molding process is invariably in development, and there isn't a surefire way to determine if it has been perfected yet, one thing is for sure - plastic injection molding is highly useful and essential to the consumers market. This means that the number of businesses and industries that benefit and utilize this modern technique for producing plastic parts and components will keep growing over time. In the following article, we'll present the six most famous industries built upon plastic injection molding.

Medical Industry

Because it operates in extremely high pressure, plastic injection molding allows the intricate detailing that medical equipment needs. As the work in the healthcare industry needs precise tools with the highest possible quality, medical professionals use tools made both from superior stainless steel and tools that are made from plastic. Different plastic resins find application within the healthcare industry because of their top-notch mechanical properties like resistance to high temperatures, superior tensile strength, and tolerances that match those of stainless steel. These features of high-quality plastic resins are practically ideal for the demanding requirements of the healthcare industry.

Speaking of manufacturing methods of plastic resins, plastic injection molding tops the list. The technique offers excellent flexibility, intricate designs, and can reduce material waste, overall cost, weight, and lead time. Some of the most popular medical products made with injection molding are diagnostic test kits, medical prep products, jars, cups, vials, disposable forceps, clips, and tumbling connectors.

Photo from Artem Podrez from Pexels

Electronics Industry

Electronic devices have become an integral part of our life, from mobile phones and computers to TV sets and air conditioning devices. These are more or less made of electrical components that are working inside the device to make them work adequately. Your laptop, for example, without its frame, will just be a screen and a keyboard without the gracious plastic finish that makes the device a whole. Besides keeping the components together, the plastic structure protects the valuable electrical components from dust and other corrosive factors.

Photo from XPS from Unsplash

Without plastic construction, each laptop would have a significantly reduced lifespan and performance issues. Furthermore, even the keyboard of each computer is made from plastic too. More or less, all electronic devices need plastic casing to keep the elements together and protect them from outside influences. Plastics don't absorb moisture like other materials, making them an ideal housing solution for many electronic devices. All these plastics, whether we talk about casings or different parts or components of devices, are made with plastic injection molding.

Toy Industry

One of the industries that are most dependant and heavily rely on plastic injection molding is the toy production industry. Since it's challenging to manufacture a little toy with metal, and materials like clay are not good enough because they are brittle, plastic is the best option for toy manufacturing. The toys can be manufactured with extreme accuracy and are durable enough.

For example, the ultra-famous Barbie doll is practically composed of individually plastic injection molded components that are assembled in one final product. The doll's torso is an individual part. The arms of the toy and the head of the toy are separate plastic components that are individually made with plastic injection molding methodology and then assembled into the final product that you purchase off the shelves at toy stores. Plastic injection molding is the core of many toy companies and contributes enormously to the toy industry.

Food And Beverage Industry

The food and beverage industry is another great example of how plastic injection molding fits into the world's largest industries. There are millions of restaurants, buffets, food carts, and food chains spread around the planet, and most of them are using at least plastic utensils for take-out. Plastic utensils are 100% made through plastic injection molding. Since food safety is of the highest importance, there are rules and measures for the manufacturing of materials for the food and beverage industry. Such rules and standards include compliance with the specifications, guidelines, Food and Drug Administration certifications, being Bisphenol-free, and many more.

Photo by Anna Auza from Unsplash

The plastic production method is accessible within the food and beverage industry because of its natural characteristics. Glass and stainless steel are other options for the industry. Still, they are way more expensive to produce and harder to maintain.

Construction Industry

You already know that steel and concrete are staples in construction materials, but there are plenty of times when plastic makes a better alternative. Think of a window frame made out of metal. The frame is hard and durable, but it can, and it will decay over time and can extend and weaken the wall structure on scorching days. High-quality plastic is resistant to these outside factors and can be just as sturdy as metal. Besides, plastic is lighter, easier to install, and way cheaper.

Shoe Industry

Did you know that because of the effectiveness of the plastic injection molding technique, it's widely used in shoemaking? Almost all shoe producers utilize injection molding in creating the soles of the shoes. Even though the material is a bit different from toy production, for example, the same injection molding process is used. The manufacturing process allows the creation of accurately shaped soles that perform superbly in supporting weight and providing comfort.

Final Words

The plastic injection molding technique is unique, and hundreds of various other industries benefit from it and use it in their daily operations. The contribution to the development of many companies is well documented, and in many cases, it still represents the core that keeps the businesses running. This method allows industries to maximize plastic to the full extent of its capabilities, and possibly help them branch out to additional markets.