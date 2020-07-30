(Photo : Five Tips to Make Your Tech Equipment Last as Long as Possible)

Businesses today can no longer survive without technology. From internet connectivity to customer relationship software, computers, websites, and more, it has the potential to allow you to do more in less time, and it allows you to connect with customers in ways we never could have imagined just a few short years ago.

However, all that tech comes with its fair share of trouble too. Not to mention, it's expensive! You don't want to have to replace your tech before you should have to, and you don't want to have to deal with sluggish equipment for no reason.

From routers to desktop computers, these tips will help you make sure your tech equipment lasts as long as possible before it needs to be replaced.

Keep Things Cool

Keeping the temperature where you work comfortable for everyone in the office is important, but keeping your technology comfortable is important too.

Technology can get hot as it's running. Not only can that warm up your space, it can be bad for your equipment. It can overheat and break down, which means you'll be replacing it sooner rather than later.

Keep your space relatively cool, even during the winter, to ensure all of those tech devices run comfortably. That means turning down the thermostat, but it also means making sure your space is ventilated properly. Use industrial fans and air circulators to make sure that cool air keeps moving throughout your entire space.

Use the Manual to Install the Equipment

Installing all that equipment may seem intuitive, but one wrong move, and you could compromise the piece of technology that you're installing. Even if you manage to get everything up and running, you may be compromising speed, and you could end up putting more stress on the system if you don't set everything up the right way.

You spend a lot of money on technology, so it's worth your time to read the manual and make sure it is installed properly. Not only will reading the manual make sure you use the right cords and connect devices the way you're supposed to, but it can also provide you with important maintenance information that will keep it running for as long as possible.

Keep It Clean

Just because those cords and routers are out of sight doesn't mean they should be out of mind. Technology has a way of collecting dust, and devices that are used frequently collect germs. It's important to know how to clean your electronics.

A few tips include using:

Special tech cleaners and wipes for computer and device screens

Microfiber cleaning cloths and keyboard putty to clean computers

Bristled vacuum cleaner attachments to clean dusty cords and routers

You may also want to use disinfecting cleaners when cleaning tech items and devices that are used regularly or are shared between people, like laptops and company phones. Just make sure you choose disinfecting wipes that are rated to be used on tech devices.

Inspect It Regularly

Upgrading your tech can provide your business with many benefits, but those benefits are lost if you're spending money on new devices long before you should have to. Keeping things clean can help, but you should also inspect connections and device efficiency regularly.

Visually inspecting cords and equipment can help you look for frayed edges and faulty connections, and you can see if the equipment is overheating because it's placed too close to other equipment. It also gives you the chance to get to know your equipment, so when it's time to replace a part, you know exactly what to do.

Use a Computerized Maintenance Management System

If the idea of keeping track of your tech systems and performing regular maintenance sounds like a huge headache, a computer maintenance management system (CMMS) can help.

These systems can help you keep track of any maintenance schedule in your business, including your tech systems. Although it can't do the maintenance for you, it can keep track of how your systems are running and alert you to problems. It can also be programmed to alert you when it's time to clean your equipment, as well as when it's time to dive in and do a deeper inspection.

You don't want to spend thousands of dollars on technology in the office only to be disappointed with its performance and eventually replace it before you should have to. Make sure the tech you purchase serves your business for as long as possible by following the tips on this list.