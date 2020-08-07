What Are the Most Common Types of Fires?

fire on the balcony of a multi-storey building, black clouds of smoke, apartment smoke, extinguishing fire in a residential building, fire escape, emergency, fire, open fire, house fire(Photo : Bigstock)

Fire safety is an important topic and the more everyone knows about fires, the easier it will be to stay safe. Fires can start at any time and everyone has to make sure they are properly prepared. Every fire is different and with the help of Fire Watch Guards, everyone can place themselves in a position to stay safe. What are a few of the most common types of fires?

One of the most common fires that people might experience is a house fire. While nobody thinks their house is going to be involved in a fire, it is still important to know what to do if a house fire starts. If the blaze is small, it might be possible to put it out using a fire extinguisher. Listen for the sounds of smoke detectors going off and try to contain the fire quickly. This is one of the reasons why it is important to make sure the house has working smoke detectors. Sometimes, the blaze might already be out of control. In this case, there are a few steps to take. First, try to evacuate the home if possible. Then, call 911 and ask for the firemen to arrive. Finally, make sure that everyone is out of the home and has gathered a safe distance away from the home.

Another common type of fire is a forest fire. There are a few conditions in which a forest fire might start. These blazes tend to take place in dry, hot climates. The West Coast is a common place for forest fires to start. While some fires start in the forest naturally, others might be lit by a spark. It only takes a small spark to start a forest fire. A dropped cigarette butt, a campfire left unattended, and a spark from an electrical appliance could lead to a massive wildfire. This is a blaze that has to be contained by the professionals.

Finally, some people might also be involved in a vehicle fire. During a car accident, cars might catch fire. Fuel is flammable and when this is combined with exposed electrical equipment, this could be enough to cause the vehicle to light. For this reason, everyone has to evacuate their cars as quickly as possible if they are involved in a car accident. Move a safe distance away from the car and dial 911. Ask for police, EMS, and firefighters to arrive on scene. Make sure that everyone else involved in the accident is safe.