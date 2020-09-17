(Photo : Obsessed with Pop Culture? Read This!)

If you can't get enough of pop culture and consider yourself to be a fan of all that is relevant, there are ways to get your fix during the current pandemic. Keeping ahead of trends, celebrity news, and TV programs can be easy, with a few simple strategies.

In the following article, we explore pop culture and offer our suggestions on how you can feed your obsession. All you need is access to the internet to turn you into a celeb expert.

Watch Award Shows

Award shows celebrate achievements in the music, film, and television industries. They are a must-watch for anyone who is interested in pop culture, as there are always memorable moments to look out for. Watching these events will give you inspiration for what to watch, and what to listen to, and you can discuss your viewing with other entertainment followers.

For example, you can watch the Emmys, Oscars, MTV Video Music Awards, and the VMAs for a mix of what is happening in the artistic world. Plus, the outfits are always a highlight!

Try Different Streaming Services

TV has changed over the last few years, and most people have at least one streaming service. While Netflix is one of the biggest players, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, and YouTube TV are all highly rated. With each offering different content, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

The good news is, most streaming services offer a free initial trial, giving you the opportunity to try them all! With more of us in isolation at home, we are relying on TV to get us through. Fortunately, there are plenty of binge-worthy programs waiting for you to watch.

Host a Virtual Pop Culture Party

Why not embrace video chat and host your own virtual pop culture dress-up party? You can choose a theme, decade, or let your guests decide for a night of fun and laughter. You can include iconic music or remotely view a movie together such as "The Breakfast Club" or "Grease."

Stuck for costume ideas? Try a "Tiger King," "Clueless," "Mean Girls," Spice Girls, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," or "Back to the Future" costume! The event will be a nice break from quarantine and give you and your friends something to look forward to.

Create Your Own Content

Instead of just watching, you can start creating! With just a smartphone or tablet, you can create your own content and upload it to the internet. You could become the next pop culture sensation with some innovative thinking, and some spare time! There are a number of platforms to choose from depending on your interests. For example, you could record video content for a YouTube channel, make witty memes for Facebook, or take pop culture-inspired photographs for Instagram.

If you prefer to stay out of the spotlight and write instead, why not try your hand at movie or television reviews?

Obsessed with Pop Culture?

If you have got pop culture on your mind, now is the time to embrace your obsession. Watching award shows will keep you up to date with the best movies, series, and music, and you may even spot an iconic moment during the ceremony. Different streaming services offer different things, and you can find a new favorite by signing up for free trials.

Keep entertained by hosting a virtual, pop culture dress-up party, or create your own viral content!