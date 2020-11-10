Guide to Improve Organic Performance of your E-commerce website

(Photo : pexels)

Are you looking for the best way to improve the organic traffic and ROI of your e-commerce website? Here, we have gathered some points that can help you to do so by SEO performance driven campaign.

This is the time when e-commerce business is thriving so much. So, even many retail business owners are driving towards e-commerce to get the maximum benefits of this time when people are more focusing on the internet for one or another thing.

SEO can help a lot in making online business and take it to the next success level, no matter what industry you are in. Now, more and more people are investing hard in SEO and implementing campaigns based on their business needs and budget. If you are new in this business, you must also think of starting with a small SEO performance driven campaign, if have a limited budget.

Not you, almost all business owners must take this concept seriously and use SEO to drive maximum revenue for their brands. At the same time, it is important to know that if SEO is done rightly, no one can stop your business to reach the top position among the list of competitors.

It has been also found that the mind-set of customers is changing due to the current pandemic situation. They are buying more things online and it will continue in the coming time.

Let's have a look at some of the things that need to be taken into account to increase organic traffic to your e-commerce website.

Update Business Listings

Managing business hours has become important for businesses these days, especially for medical stores, grocery stores, gas stations, etc. Requirements and hours are constantly changing. So, it becomes vital to update your business hours through local search.

If your supermarket is open 24 hours and your business listing is showing that it closes at 9 pm. It would be good to convey to customers that you are open 24 hours. You can update the listing either temporarily closed or changes the hours according to the current business hours.

If you are going to create an SEO performance driven campaign, you can update your business listings to show delivery, dine-in, and takeout options. This way you can give ultimate user experience to your customers by giving them valuable information.

By updating name, address, and phone number, and by getting positive reviews, you can optimize your business listings.

Add and Update Structured Data

In this pandemic situation, when most of the events are being canceled, many companies are opting to move their events to virtual events. For this, if you are going to cancel any event, update the information as canceled. If you want that event virtual, you have to do the following.

Submit information about the incorrect time and date.

Update the structured data with virtual, postponed, or canceled an event by using schemas.

Perform a Technical Audit

If you are experiencing low visibility of your e-commerce site in the search engine result pages, there can be many reasons for this situation. These issues can be:

Duplicate content as a result of the indexing of faceted URLs.

If you don't have the right redirect strategy, you may experience low visibility of your pages. Many times, it happens that you delete pages after getting that product 'out of stock'. This activity is not right at all. You must have set up the redirect strategy to reduce the stress level of the customers.

The web pages may have poor load times as a result of many different scripts running backward. Sometimes, heavy images may also lead to poor load times.

If the site's XML sitemaps do not automatically update once you add new pages or categories. Always keep in mind that if your e-commerce website has a good structure, the pages get picked up easily. XML sitemaps work great when you have a website with tons of pages.

Improper URL structure can also lead to poor visibility.

For this, you are advised to perform a technical audit as one step of an SEO performance driven campaign. It will help in catching errors that are affecting the traffic to your website.

Create and Optimize Content

Now, adding high-quality and informative content to your site is more important than ever before. Always remember that content that satisfied your site's users play a great role in driving organic traffic.

You might have seen many e-commerce sites having tons of product pages but have a limited amount of content on them. The users are getting smarter than ever before. They have the habit of asking questions and answers to these questions must be there in your content strategy.

It is true that not all visitors to your site are going to purchase something. But, if they get informational content, there are chances that some of them may become your customer. Also, many users want to know everything about the product before buying it.

So, it becomes important to do a content audit to see if there is any need to update it. Make sure that the content on your site must be useful and relevant.

Final Words

SEO performance driven campaign is one of the most important marketing channels for many brands to get the best ROI. When you plant a seed, you will see the results after some time. The same happens when we do SEO for our e-commerce site. You will get the results over time and see incremental revenue.

If you really want to get the organic performance of your site, you must start working right now. Always remember, your competitors are also working hard to improve their ROI. So, you must not get too late.