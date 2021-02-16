Your Ultimate Checklist for Fundraising Events in 2021

(Photo : Pexels)

One thing as a fundraiser organizer we can all agree on is that it is not a small and minuscule task to organize and execute a fundraising event. As the process is often a complex and intricate one. Which involves many steps that should be planned and delivered in an effective way to make fundraising event more engaging and successful.

If we are doing a fundraising event for the first time then it can be quite an intimidating experience. As there is too much of everything to look after and handle. It can be an overwhelming task to keep everything streamlined and not to miss anything. Being said that we have created a fundraising event checklist to make things more easy, simple, and effective.

Form Your Goals and Target Audience:

Before we start with the process of planning we should first make it clear that what is our goal for the event and what are targets we need to accomplish at the end of the day as well as the required timeframe.

We can simply begin by:

Identify the cause we are supporting

Specify monetary and crowd turnout goals

Ticket Revenue expected

Fundraising Revenue expected

Lastly, determine the target audience that we will engage within our event

Build an Amazing Fundraising Committee:

Once we are done setting up the goal and the target is in place, then comes the number of building a team that will help us achieve them. When we will be building a committee we should create the following and delegate them to these teams.

Fundraising Committee

Logistics Committee

Sponsorship Committee

Marketing Committee

Finance Committee

Set Your Budget:

As the Teams will be dealing with securing the fundraising goal and estimating the monitory amount that we would like to collect at the end of the day for the cause we are organizing the event. That's why it is very pivotal for us to set a budget. We should consider the cost of the following things while setting up our budget.

Venue Cost

Decorations Cost

Vendors Cost

Security Cost

Lighting Cost

Audio / Video Cost

Food & Drink Cost

Stationary Cost

Printing of Signage, Banners, etc. Cost

Fundraising Software Cost

Committee Roles and Training:

Once we are all set to start the event, we should spend some time assigning and crosschecking the rules of our committee members and training them on the specific roles. It is truly said by Fred Allen that "A committee is a group of people who individually can do nothing, but who, as a group, can meet and decide that nothing can be done." If we are using some sort of mobile fundraising provider we should give our teams an orientation before the event. This will be very useful. Apart from this the roles that we should consider training are

Check-in team / escorting team

Fundraising table team

Fundraiser checkout team

Coat check team

Conclusion:

We can help ourselves with these tips to develop our plan and strategy for organizing successful fundraising events such as that of WE Charity Founded in 2009 by Craig Kielburger who is a social entrepreneur and the co-founder of a family of organizations to provide economic opportunity in WE Village communities and a sustainable source of funding for WE Charity, ME to WE has grown into a global force for good.