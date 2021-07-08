(Photo : Pickup Truck Bed Camping Tips)

As a camper, owning a pickup truck comes with many advantages. Some campgrounds are muddy, full of vicious insects, or have uneven terrain. In these scenarios, you will appreciate having a camping bed truck designed to accommodate all your camping needs in one place. Here are some tips to keep in mind when truck bed camping.

1. Get the right camping truck

Campsites located in the woods are known for their uneven roads. Your camping truck should have off-road features to tackle the challenging rough terrain. This include features such as:

Four-wheel drive

All-terrain tires

High ground clearance to avoid hitting rocks

Comfortable bed length

Off-road bumpers

2. Consider the storage units

Storage units are essential in a camping bed truck. You can design your storage units yourself, but going for a ready-made truck drawer system can be a great investment. You can start by comparing truck bed drawers, and the best options include decked drawer systems and truck vault storage units. Both offer an organized storage system that can withstand offroad tussles, take a small space, and can be reinstalled if you change your camping trucks.

3. Choose a suitable truck bed camping tent

Once you have a car in mind, consider the type of camping tent you will need. Each type of truck has its specific tent models, and you need to be pretty straightforward when purchasing a truck bed tent. You can choose a one-person, three-person, or five-person truck bed tent, depending on your truck size and the number of campers.

If space is an issue, you can go for a rooftop tent installed on top of your truck. Here you might have to rework the truck's interior layout. Alternatively, you can have your bed truck fitted with an aluminum cap which might be costly but is safer and more durable.

4. Scout the weather before your visit

You don't want to be caught in the middle of a summer hailstorm. It is wise to check on the expected weather forecast for the entire camping period. If you are camping in the woods, the chances are that there will be no signal for emergency calls, and roads may get blocked by falling trees or flooding rivers in extreme weather, and you should be prepared for such situations and weather changes.

5. Don't forget essential supplies

Pro campers will advise you to have a complete list of necessary supplies and start shopping at least a week before the camping day. You should include non-perishable and easy-to-cook packed food, snacks, drinking water, sunscreen, insect repellant, and a change of clothes, to name a few.

6. Take health precautions

Campers must always carry a first aid kit and manual with them. Being in the woods exposes you to hazards such as snake bites, allergic reactions due to tick bites, and cold-triggered asthma attacks. Your first aid kit should contain first-aid remedies for each of these conditions.

Endnote

This list is in no way exhaustible, and it only touches on critical aspects. Remember to have your truck checked by a mechanic, have the oil replaced, gas tank filled, and carry spare tires before setting out.