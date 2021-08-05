Top Causes of Workplace Injuries and Fatalities

No matter what industry you work in, you are always at risk of suffering a work-related injury. Every year, thousands of workers become ill, suffer minor and severe injuries, and some even die on the job.

Getting injured at work can have life-changing consequences. Therefore, you should be aware of the leading causes of workplace injuries, so you can do your best to avoid them and save yourself the hassle of dealing with them.

Still, some injuries may be impossible to prevent. In those cases, you may have to rely on workers' compensation benefits to get your life back on track. However, securing these benefits can be very complicated, and you may need professional help to do so.

Here you will learn the most common causes of workplace injuries and fatalities and how a workers' compensation attorney near you could help you get the maximum settlement available for your case.

Common causes of non-fatal workplace injuries

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, these are the leading causes of nonfatal work injuries in the United States.

Overexertion

Overexertion is a common problem on job sites with a lot of physical labor, like construction sites. When a worker overstressed a part of their body when lifting or pushing anything, it can cause significant muscle damage.

Slips and falls

Slip and fall accidents are prevalent in many workplaces. Each year, about 27 such incidents occur per 10,000 workers. They often have very noticeable consequences, such as bruises, back pain, and even broken bones in some more extreme cases.

Contact with equipment or objects

If a worker comes into contact with an object or piece of equipment abruptly, it can cause severe injuries. Examples include: power tool accidents, moving objects impacting workers, machinery accidents, among many others.

Transportation accidents

Whenever you hit the road, you are always at risk of injury. Transportation accidents are one of the most common causes of work-related injuries across many industries. Remember to be careful when driving, as car crashes can lead to highly severe damages.

Violent incidents

Violent incidents in the workplace are pretty common. This not only includes altercations between colleagues but also encompasses violent animal-related events.

Common causes of fatal workplace injuries

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration reports that more than 5,000 workers die on the job each year in the United States. It should be noted that OSHA and the BLS share many of their statistics. According to them, the most common causes of workplace fatalities are the following:

Falls

About 36% of worker fatalities are due to falls from great heights, making it the most common cause of workplace deaths. These incidents are often due to unprotected holes, scaffolding accidents, or falls from high ladders or roofs.

Struck-by accidents

Being struck by an object is a significant hazard, especially in the construction industry. About 10% of all workplace fatalities are due to this cause. This also includes vehicle impact accidents and certain equipment failures.

Electrocutions

In many industries, workers may face the risk of electrocution if they must work near exposed wiring or outlets or if weather conditions are not ideal. 8.6% of occupational fatalities are due to electrocution accidents.

Caught-in or in-between accidents

When a worker is caught between two machines, vehicles, or even heavy objects, the risk of death can be very high. These incidents account for about 2.5% of occupational fatalities.

Motor vehicle accidents

Finally, motor vehicle accidents are also one of the leading causes of worker fatalities. Whether you drive a regular car, truck, motorcycle, or even a boat to work, you should keep in mind that any type of motor vehicle collision can have fatal consequences.

