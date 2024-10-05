logo

Ford Edge SUVs Under Investigation for Brake Failures Affecting 368,000 Vehicles

Ford Edge SUVs Under Investigation for Brake Failures Affecting 368,000
A Ford Edge concept vehicle is shown during media preview days at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. David McNew/Getty Images

Authorities responsible for vehicle safety are looking into more than 360,000 Ford crossover SUVs because of complaints about brake system issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received 36 reports from owners of 2015-2017 Ford Edge vehicles who experienced problems with their brakes. These issues might involve a failure of the rear brake hose, which can make it hard for drivers to stop suddenly.

Ford Motor Company Cooperates to NHTSA Investigation

Although an official recall has not been announced yet, the investigation aims to find out how serious the problem is and how many vehicles might be affected. The NHTSA wants to fully understand the potential safety risks connected to these brake failures.

Ford Motor Company has confirmed that it is working with the NHTSA during this investigation. The company is looking into the complaints and is committed to ensuring the safety of its vehicles.

This is not the first time Ford has faced brake-related issues; back in 2020, the company recalled about 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles because of similar brake hose failures, according to Reuters.

In addition to the Ford investigation, the NHTSA has issued a recall for 27,185 Tesla Cybertrucks. This recall is due to a potential problem with the rearview camera display.

Franchise Herald previously reported that Tesla drivers might experience a delay in the rearview camera image when shifting the vehicle into reverse. This delay can make it harder for drivers to see what is behind them, increasing the risk of accidents.

Brake issues in vehicles are serious matters because they directly impact the ability to stop safely. When brakes fail, it can lead to dangerous situations on the road. Drivers need to know that their vehicle meets safety standards, and manufacturers must take action if there are known problems.

