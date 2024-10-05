Stellantis Sues UAW Over Strike Authorization Request in Escalating Labor Battle

Stellantis, the company that makes Chrysler vehicles, has taken legal action against the United Auto Workers (UAW) in a growing conflict over labor relations.

This lawsuit comes as tensions rise between Stellantis and the American labor union, especially regarding potential strikes that could affect production.

Stellantis Files Lawsuit Against UAW Amid Ongoing Negotiations

On Friday, Stellantis shared an internal message with its employees announcing that the company has filed a lawsuit against the UAW and a local chapter in California.

The lawsuit is related to a vote by UAW members at Stellantis' Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center, where workers voted to seek permission to strike if negotiations do not go well. Stellantis claims that the union's actions could lead to lost production, which would harm the company financially.

Tobin Williams, a senior vice president at Stellantis, stated in the message that the lawsuit aims to hold both the national and local union accountable for damages caused by an unlawful strike. The company is asking the court to provide financial compensation if the UAW goes ahead with its plans for a strike.

This legal dispute comes after a significant majority of UAW members at the Los Angeles facility expressed their desire to authorize a strike if negotiations between Stellantis and the union do not result in an agreement.

According to the UAW, this is an important step to protect workers' rights and hold Stellantis to its commitments.

UAW President Shawn Fain responded to the lawsuit, describing it as a "desperate action" from Stellantis, which he believes is trying to intimidate the union. Fain firmly stated that the UAW is entitled to strike and that the union's legal team is confident in their right to do so.

He accused Stellantis of breaching a contract made last year, claiming that the company has not upheld its promises regarding investments in manufacturing.

Stellantis argues that the contract allows for flexibility based on market conditions. The company has faced challenges due to a decline in demand for electric vehicles, which has led to production cuts and layoffs. Stellantis maintains that these changes are necessary to adapt to current market needs.

UAW Rally

The lawsuit was filed on the same day that Fain and other UAW members held a rally against Stellantis in suburban Detroit. According to CNBC, Fain expressed strong criticism of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, saying, "We're here today for one reason. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is out of control and it's once again up to UAW members to save this company from itself."

The ongoing conflict has resulted in various grievances filed by the union against Stellantis, focusing on the company's obligations under the contract. Stellantis, in its lawsuit, referred to these grievances as an excuse for potential strikes that would violate the contract's no-strike clause.

In 2023, Stellantis agreed to invest $1.5 billion in its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, as part of a larger $19 billion investment strategy, according to CNN. However, in August, the company announced that it would postpone certain investments due to economic conditions, while still expressing commitment to its future plans.

The UAW has made it clear that they are prepared to strike if necessary to ensure Stellantis honors its commitments. Stellantis has indicated that they understand the shift to electric vehicles is progressing more slowly than expected, which may cause delays in their production and investment plans.

The lawsuit aims to clarify the legal standing of both Stellantis and the UAW concerning the potential for a strike and the obligations set forth in their contract.