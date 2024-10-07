logo

Frontier Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Las Vegas Amid Smoke Reports

| By

Frontier Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Las Vegas
Frontier Airlines planes are parked at gates in Denver International Airport (DEN) in Denver, Colorado, on August 5, 2023. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

On Sunday (October 6), federal authorities announced an investigation into the emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines plane at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Frontier Flight 1326, carrying 190 passengers from San Diego, was preparing to land. The flight crew detected smoke in the cockpit and quickly declared an emergency.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 Experiences Emergency Landing

As the aircraft approached the airport, emergency crews were on standby. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), flames and smoke were seen coming from the right engine and the landing gear area of the plane.

Fortunately, emergency responders quickly arrived, using foam to extinguish the fire once the plane landed safely.

According to AP News, eyewitnesses reported seeing flames and smoke rising from the underside of the aircraft. Despite these alarming visuals, officials confirmed that there were no injuries among the passengers or the seven crew members.

All individuals on board exited the plane safely using the airstairs and were taken to the terminal by bus.

Tyler Herrick, captured footage of the incident, which he shared on social media.

A representative from Frontier Airlines stated to CBS News, "Frontier flight 1326 experienced a hard landing. The Clark County Fire Department responded immediately and all passengers and crew have been safely transported to the gated area. No injuries were reported."

The flight, which departed from San Diego, touched down at 3:37 PM local time, arriving about half an hour later than expected. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it would also be conducting an investigation into the emergency landing alongside the FAA.

The airline emphasized that safety is their top priority, and they are committed to cooperating with the investigations.

