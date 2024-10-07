Uber Driver Caught on Camera Punching Elderly Man During Pickup Dispute

A disturbing incident involving an Uber driver and a 68-year-old passenger unfolded in Dallas' Design District on Wednesday, with video footage capturing the dispute.

Suleman Gauba, along with his wife, had requested an Uber to take them to a nearby Walmart.

Uber Driver Punched Passenger Over Legroom Dispute

During the ride, Gauba, finding the back seat uncomfortable due to limited legroom, expressed his frustration to the driver, saying, "Very small place, you know?"

Following Gauba's comments, the Uber driver allegedly informed him that the ride would be canceled and asked the couple to exit the vehicle. According to surveillance footage from a nearby hotel, both Gauba and the driver then stepped out of the car.

As Gauba walked behind the vehicle, the driver suddenly approached him from behind and struck him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground.

Gauba's wife, visibly shaken, exited the vehicle as the driver loomed over her husband, who lay sprawled on the pavement.

Reflecting on the incident, Gauba explained to Fox4 Dallas that the dispute was over the limited legroom in the back of the car. He had questioned the driver, asking, "Why are you canceling my ride?"

At this point, Gauba said his wife told the driver that she would call the police, but the driver quickly left the scene before authorities could arrive.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Initial reports state that Gauba had entered the driver's vehicle for a ride, but the driver, described as a Black male wearing a red shirt and dark pants, is currently wanted for questioning.

Incident Under Investigation

Officers continue to search for the suspect as they piece together the events leading to the violent encounter.

Gauba, originally from Pakistan, expressed the hurt and shock he felt after being punched in the back of the head. Following the incident, he and his wife filed a complaint with Uber.

Responding to the complaint, an Uber spokesperson shared that the company has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, adding, "We have been in touch with the rider, and have removed the driver's access to the platform."

Authorities continue to examine the case, aiming to identify the exact cause of the confrontation and to locate the driver for questioning.