Elon Musk's 30-Day Starlink Internet for Hurricane Helene Victims Comes with a $400 Hardware Cost

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on stage during a campaign rally with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Elon Musk is extending free Starlink internet service for 30 days to survivors of Hurricane Helene, a powerful storm that has claimed over 200 lives and left numerous areas without communication due to damaged infrastructure.

Despite the free service offer, survivors must cover a $400 fee for the necessary hardware to access Starlink's satellite-based internet.

Starlink's Hardware Costs Remain for Hurricane Helene Survivors

Last week, SpaceX, Musk's rocket and space exploration company, announced on its social media platform that the Starlink service would be free for 30 days in areas heavily impacted by the hurricane.

Musk reiterated that all terminals would function automatically without the need for service payments in affected regions. However, an investigation revealed that individuals in these areas still need to pay for the satellite dish and additional charges like shipping and taxes, according to NY Post.

To facilitate access, Starlink has launched a dedicated help page for those impacted by the storm.

In collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and private organizations, over a thousand Starlink terminals have been deployed to reestablish internet connections in affected areas, particularly in Appalachia.

Additionally, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Starlink's request to test its direct-to-cell service to enhance emergency communications.

Starlink's FCC Funding Withdrawal

Starlink had previously received an FCC grant of $885 million in 2020 to bring internet access to rural communities. However, the FCC, under a Democratic majority, withdrew this funding last year, citing concerns over Starlink's progress in connecting underserved regions.

While other FCC-funded providers have also struggled to meet deadlines, Starlink's role in supporting critical connectivity, such as in Ukraine during conflict, has demonstrated its effectiveness.

According to WSJ, Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr opposed the funding withdrawal, suggesting that political motivations influenced the decision. Carr accused the Biden Administration of "regulatory harassment" toward Musk's ventures, pointing to actions that seem to favor companies aligned with the administration.

Concerns about equity in broadband funding distribution have grown, especially as the FCC has allocated $42.5 billion in infrastructure bill funding toward costly fiber projects.

Starlink, a potentially more affordable and scalable solution for rural areas, has been largely left out of these allocations. Nevertheless, FEMA is deploying Starlink in regions where the FCC previously restricted its services, demonstrating the technology's utility during emergencies.

As FEMA continues deploying Starlink terminals to reconnect communities in North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene, Musk's initiative is providing crucial support to isolated regions.

Elon Musk
