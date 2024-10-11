Boeing Files Unfair Labor Charge Against Union Representing 33,000 Striking Workers

Boeing has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union representing 33,000 factory workers currently on strike across the US West Coast.

The company made this move late Thursday, accusing the union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), of engaging in "bad faith bargaining" during negotiations and spreading misleading information to union members.

Boeing Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against Union

The four-week strike, which has significantly disrupted Boeing's production lines, primarily affects the production of the company's key 737 airliner.

Boeing, already facing financial pressures, stated that the union's approach during negotiations has prompted it to file the complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

According to Boeing, these actions aim to ensure that all parties and the public understand the events leading up to the current impasse. Negotiations between Boeing and the IAMAW have been rocky, characterized by intermittent discussions that sometimes progress only to fall apart again.

Last week, there was a glimmer of hope when talks briefly revived. However, these negotiations quickly crumbled, and Boeing chose to pull its latest offer from the table.

Boeing's Wage Offer Falls Short

The company claims it has been trying to negotiate a fair agreement and had recently proposed a 30% wage increase, a substantial improvement over its previous offer of 25%, said Reuters.

This new proposal, however, has not yet satisfied the workers, who are demanding a 40% wage increase along with the return of more favorable pension benefits. Boeing has maintained that meeting these demands is not feasible, labeling the pension plan request as non-negotiable.

The union has repeatedly called on Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, to take a more hands-on role in negotiations. Ortberg, who recently took the helm in August after a significant management shift, has publicly urged employees to accept the company's latest agreement.

Despite this, much of the public communication has been handled by Stephanie Pope, the head of Boeing's commercial-aircraft division, who has emphasized the company's willingness to resolve the dispute as quickly as possible.

Adding to Boeing's woes, its defense and space divisions have also been struggling with losses, placing even more pressure on the company to resolve the labor dispute and get production back on track, according to Bloomberg.