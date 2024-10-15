Google to Invest in Nuclear Power by Partnering with Kairos Power for Clean Energy Solutions

On Monday, Google announced its plan to buy power from Kairos Power, a company that creates small modular reactors (SMRs). This decision shows that technology companies are looking for nuclear energy solutions to keep up with the growing energy needs of their data centers.

By partnering with Kairos Power, Google hopes to support the use of nuclear energy, which is seen as a reliable and clean source of power.

Google Teams Up with Kairos Power

The details of the deal have not been made public, but Google is excited about using small modular reactors because they are expected to be more cost-effective and faster to build than traditional nuclear reactors.

Currently, there are only three small modular reactors in operation worldwide, with none in the United States. Kairos Power, which started in 2016, is currently building a demonstration reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. This new reactor will use molten fluoride salt instead of water for cooling.

Google and Tech Giants Eye Small Modular Reactors

According to CNBC, Google plans for the initial reactor to start working by 2030, with additional reactors expected to be operational by 2035. Together, these reactors will provide 500 megawatts of energy, which is a smaller amount compared to larger reactors like the one at Plant Vogtle in Georgia.

However, the growth of small modular reactors is being closely watched, as they may help reduce costs and speed up energy production. The announcement comes at a time when more technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, are also exploring nuclear energy to meet their energy needs.

Microsoft recently announced plans to restart a closed reactor, and Amazon is building a new data center linked to a nuclear facility in Pennsylvania. Despite the potential benefits of nuclear energy, challenges remain.

A recent survey found that 56% of Americans support nuclear power, but concerns may grow once specific locations for reactors are revealed. While nuclear energy is gaining interest, many people still prefer wind and solar energy, which are currently cheaper and more widely available.