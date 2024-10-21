logo

Frozen Waffles Sold at Major Retailers Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Frozen Waffles Sold at Major Retailers Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Several major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger, have announced a recall of frozen waffle products because of potential listeria contamination.

The recall involves many brands, including Walmart's Great Value, Target's Good & Gather, Aldi's Breakfast Best, and Kroger's Simple Truth.

TreeHouse Foods, the manufacturer of the waffles, initiated the recall after the company discovered the issue during routine testing at its facility.

Major Frozen Waffle Recall

Despite the recall, TreeHouse Foods has stated that there have been no confirmed cases of illness related to the contamination. The company is taking precautions to ensure the safety of its consumers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes listeria as a bacteria found in contaminated foods that can cause serious illness, especially in certain groups of people.

Listeria infections can lead to symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. In severe cases, the infection may cause a stiff neck, confusion, and convulsions. Individuals most at risk include pregnant women, newborns, seniors over 65, and those with weakened immune systems. It is important for these individuals to avoid foods that may be contaminated.

The recall affects over 500 different types of frozen waffles that are sold at various grocery chains across the United States and Canada. Additional retailers involved in this recall include Food Lion, H-E-B, Publix, and Dollar General, according to CBS News. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the recalled products.

If consumers find any of the affected waffles, they should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund. TreeHouse Foods encourages anyone with questions about the recall to call their customer service line at 800-596-2903. This line is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

