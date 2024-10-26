logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Over $30 Billion After Tesla Stock Soars 22%

| By

Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Over $30 Billion Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Over $30 Billion
Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw a significant increase in his net worth after the company's stock price skyrocketed by 22% on Thursday.

This surge came after Tesla announced its third-quarter earnings, which exceeded expectations in several important areas.

Elon Musk's Wealth Soars as Tesla's Stock Surge

The boost in Tesla's stock not only raised its market value by around $150 billion but also pushed Musk's estimated net worth to over $270 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

This jump in Musk's wealth can be attributed to several factors outlined in Tesla's earnings report. The company achieved its highest profit margins yet, and its cost of goods sold reached a new low.

Additionally, it marked the first time in seven quarters that Tesla had an increase in earnings. Investors responded positively to these promising results, further contributing to the stock's rapid increase.

In the earnings call, Musk shared exciting future plans for Tesla. He indicated that the company is preparing to offer rideshare services next year in California and Texas, with hopes to gain approval for fully autonomous driving.

Musk's Ambitious Projections

Musk also projected a growth rate of 20% to 30% for vehicle deliveries in 2025, with plans to introduce more affordable models in early 2024. He confidently stated that he believes Tesla could become the most valuable company in the world.

Musk holds approximately 13% of Tesla's shares, which are currently worth about $123 billion. His wealth also comes from other ventures, including SpaceX, where he owns a significant stake valued at over $80 billion, said Markets Insider.

Additionally, he has investments in X, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and xAI, contributing another estimated $24 billion to his net worth. With the rise in Tesla's stock price, Musk solidifies his position as the world's richest person, significantly ahead of other billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Larry Ellison.

Tags
Elon Musk
© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics