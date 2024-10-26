logo

Baltimore Bridge Collision: Cargo Ship Owner to Pay $102 Million After Deadly Accident

Baltimore Bridge Collision: Cargo Ship Owner to Pay $102 Million Baltimore Bridge Collision: Cargo Ship Owner to Pay $102 Million
In this aerial view, portions of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain lapped over the bow of the damaged container ship Dali after it was docked at the Seagirt Marine Terminal on May 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The owner and operator of the cargo ship responsible for the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore has agreed to a significant settlement of $102 million.

The agreement with the US Department of Justice aims to cover the costs incurred by federal agencies in response to the disaster that occurred in March. The ship, named Dali, collided with a support column of the bridge, resulting in six fatalities and extensive damage.

Settlement Reached for Baltimore Bridge Collapse

In September, the Justice Department filed a civil claim seeking over $103 million from the two Singaporean companies, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited.

According to AP News, the settlement funds will help reimburse the federal government for cleanup efforts, which included removing debris from both the bridge and the ship to reopen the Fort McHenry Shipping Channel. This channel is crucial for marine traffic and was restored to its operational depth by June 10.

Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer expressed that reaching this settlement is a key milestone nearly seven months after the disaster. He emphasized that the financial burden of cleanup efforts would fall on the responsible companies rather than the American taxpayer.

Although the settlement addresses the cleanup costs, it does not cover the estimated $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion required to rebuild the bridge by 2028. The state of Maryland has filed a separate claim to recover these reconstruction costs.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The incident unfolded on March 26 when the Dali was leaving the Port of Baltimore on its way to Sri Lanka. Shortly after departing, the ship lost power and struck one of the bridge's support columns. At the time, six construction workers were on the bridge, performing maintenance work. Tragically, two workers were rescued, but six lost their lives.

An investigation was launched following the incident, with the FBI examining the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the Dali experienced power loss before the crash, leading to the accident.

The investigation suggested that the ship's electrical and mechanical systems were poorly maintained, contributing to the disaster, according to USA Today.

