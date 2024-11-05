Boeing Employees Face Key Vote to Resume Production After Prolonged Strike

Unionized workers at Boeing factories cast their votes on Monday, deciding whether to accept a revised contract offer or continue a strike that has stretched over seven weeks, halting production of most of Boeing's passenger aircraft.

The outcome of this vote could determine the near future for the aerospace giant, as a contract ratification would allow production to resume, while a rejection would deepen financial and operational challenges for Boeing.

The updated offer, endorsed by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 751, proposes a 38% wage increase over the next four years.

In addition, workers would receive cash bonuses totaling $12,000, divided into a $7,000 ratification bonus and a $5,000 contribution to their 401(k) retirement plans. Despite the improvements, some workers remain disappointed, as the contract does not restore pensions that were frozen nearly a decade ago.

Union representatives have warned that if workers reject this offer, future terms might not be as favorable, as per AP News.

Boeing CEO Looks Forward to Resuming Production

Union leader Jon Holden called the new contract a "victory," highlighting the strength and unity shown by the workers throughout the strike. "We all stood strong and achieved something that we hadn't in 22 years," Holden said.

He emphasized that the workers are now ready to focus on resuming production and helping Boeing rebuild its financial footing.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed satisfaction with the tentative agreement, stating that the company is eager to return to business as usual. Ortberg noted that while the strike presented challenges, the company is committed to moving forward with renewed momentum.

If approved, production at Boeing is expected to resume by November 12, marking a crucial step toward financial stability for the company and its employees, according to Forbes.

The vote result is anticipated to be announced later Monday, with a positive outcome potentially bringing workers back to their posts as early as Wednesday.