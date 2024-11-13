logo

Explosion at Kentucky Business Sends 11 Employees to Hospital

Caution tape blocks off an area after an explosion in the Clifton Neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 12, 2024. LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

An explosion rocked a commercial building in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 11 employees injured and causing significant damage.

The blast, which occurred at Givaudan Sense Colour, a company that produces natural food colorings, resulted in a partial building collapse and sent debris flying, impacting nearby homes and businesses.

Kentucky Facility Explosion Shatters Nearby Homes

The explosion happened around 3 p.m. at the facility located on the 1900 block of Payne Street in the Clifton neighborhood.

While early reports suggested that some individuals might be trapped or missing, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg later confirmed that everyone had been accounted for, and no fatalities were reported.

According to DailyMail, the injured employees were transported to local hospitals, with at least two in critical condition.

Medical staff at the University of Louisville Hospital initiated decontamination procedures to ensure safety, given the plant's chemical-based operations. According to Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for University of Louisville Health, the injuries ranged from minor to severe.

Residents across the area reported hearing a deafening boom that shattered windows and damaged homes. Patrick Livers, a resident near the site, described returning to find his home with broken windows and structural damage.

"It looked like a small tornado went off inside the house," he said. Another nearby resident, Steve Parobek, found his kitchen window blown out but managed to secure it with duct tape and pizza boxes to shield against the cold night.

Cause of Explosion Remains Unknown

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Fire officials reported that employees at the plant said everything appeared normal before the blast occurred.

The Louisville Fire Department is leading the investigation with support from state and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), which has dispatched a reconstruction team to analyze the scene.

Air monitoring began immediately following the explosion, and Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill assured residents that no hazardous chemicals had been detected in the surrounding air. However, officials urged caution as they continue to investigate potential leaks, AP said.

This is not the first tragedy at the site. In 2003, an explosion at the facility, then owned by a different company, resulted in the death of a worker. That incident was linked to a missing pressure relief valve on a tank. Givaudan acquired the plant in 2021 and has yet to comment on the current situation.

For now, cleanup efforts are underway, and authorities are working to determine the cause of the blast while ensuring the safety of the neighborhood. Residents and businesses affected by the explosion are encouraged to follow local updates and safety guidelines.

