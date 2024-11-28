Walmart Scales Back DEI and LGBTQ+ Initiatives Amid Conservative Pressure

Walmart has decided to roll back several of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, following pressure from conservative groups.

The world's largest retailer, which employs 1.6 million people in the US, is scaling back on policies designed to support marginalized groups, including abandoning a $100 million racial equity center and no longer prioritizing suppliers owned by women, minorities, or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The move marks a significant shift for Walmart, which has long maintained a neutral stance on divisive social issues to cater to a broad customer base.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has claimed victory, asserting that Walmart's actions are a result of his ongoing campaign against corporate "woke" policies.

"This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America," Starbuck stated, according to The New York Times. His campaign has targeted various companies, including Ford, Harley-Davidson, and Lowe's, urging them to retreat from DEI efforts.

Starbuck argued that Walmart's decision would send shockwaves through the business world, highlighting it as a triumph for conservatives pushing back against such initiatives.

The changes at Walmart come in the wake of the US Supreme Court's 2023 ruling that struck down affirmative action in college admissions, which has emboldened conservatives to challenge similar policies in the corporate world, MailOnline reported.

Walmart Halts DEI Terminology and LGBTQ+ Support

Walmart has agreed to stop using terms like "DEI" and "Latinx" in its communications and will review third-party vendors to ensure they do not offer LGBTQ+-themed products marketed to children.

Additionally, the retailer will no longer fund the Center for Racial Equity, a nonprofit initiative it has supported since 2020.

Despite the backlash from conservatives, critics argue that the rollback could harm progress toward creating a more inclusive workplace and society. Walmart, in a statement, emphasized that its decisions are aimed at ensuring the company remains a welcoming place for all customers and associates, though some worry this retreat could signal a broader reversal of inclusivity efforts in corporate America.