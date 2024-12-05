logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback for 2025 with New Agreement, Marking 20 Years Since Closure

| By

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback for 2025 with New Agreement, Marking 20
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito is a popular vegetarian item and menu staple. Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell/Getty Image

Chi-Chi's, the iconic Mexican restaurant chain that closed two decades ago, is making a comeback. The revival is planned for 2025, with new restaurants set to reopen under the leadership of Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi's co-founder Marno McDermott.

Hormel Foods, which owns the Chi-Chi's trademark, announced it has granted McDermott the rights to use the brand name. Known for its lively atmosphere and Tex-Mex classics like fajitas and fried ice cream, Chi-Chi's was a favorite among families after its launch in 1975 in Richfield, Minnesota.

Once a Beloved Chain, Chi-Chi's to Make a Comeback with Modern Twist

Founded by Marno McDermott and Green Bay Packers player Max McGee, the chain expanded to over 200 locations nationwide.

Despite its popularity, Chi-Chi's faced a tragic downturn, closing its doors in 2004 after a devastating hepatitis A outbreak traced to green onions at a Pennsylvania location.

According to Yahoo, The outbreak sickened more than 650 people, led to four deaths, and resulted in significant lawsuits, marking the largest hepatitis A outbreak in U.S. history.

The closure also coincided with financial struggles, culminating in bankruptcy. The remaining restaurants were later acquired by Outback Steakhouse, which converted them to other brands like Bonefish Grill and Carrabba's Italian Grill.

Michael McDermott, a seasoned restaurateur who previously launched Kona Grill, believes the Chi-Chi's brand has strong potential for a modern revival. He plans to combine the restaurant's signature flavors with an updated dining experience that resonates with today's consumers.

While specific details about locations and menu offerings have not been disclosed, the announcement has stirred excitement among fans eager to revisit the Tex-Mex chain.

Chi-Chi's name has remained alive in grocery stores, with Hormel continuing to sell salsa, chips, and other products under the brand. This grocery presence has kept the brand in public memory, potentially aiding the restaurant's relaunch.

Chi-Chi's Comeback Banks on Nostalgia in Crowded Market

The comeback aligns with a broader trend of nostalgic brands making returns. Analysts note that while some chains, like Chili's, have flourished by tapping into customer memories, others, such as Red Lobster and TGI Fridays, have struggled to stay afloat amid financial challenges, CNN said.

Whether Chi-Chi's can compete in today's crowded dining market remains to be seen. However, for fans of the original chain, its return offers a chance to enjoy Tex-Mex favorites and rekindle fond memories of its vibrant dining experience.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

Costco to End Year-Round Book Sales at Hundreds of Stores Franchise News

Costco To End Year-Round Book Sales At Hundreds Of Stores Starting In 2025

Target Banks on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book to Revive Franchise News

Target Banks On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book To Revive Black Friday Buzz

Bluesky’s Rapid Growth Has Meta Nervously Eyeing Its Competition Franchise News

Bluesky's Rapid Growth Has Meta Nervously Eyeing Its Competition

Franchise News

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Explains How Artificial General Intelligence Will Change Franchise News

OpenAI's Sam Altman Explains How Artificial General Intelligence Will Change Less Than Expected

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan on Investor Franchise News

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot in Manhattan on Investor Day

Franchise News

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback for 2025 with New Agreement, Marking 20 Years Since Closure

CHI-CHI's Sets Comeback for 2025 with New Agreement, Marking 20
Franchise News

China Imposes Export Ban on Key Minerals to US Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

China Imposes Export Ban on Key Minerals to US Amid
Franchise News

Ex-Celsius CEO Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Faces Potentially Decades-Long Sentence

Ex-Celsius CEO Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Faces Potentially Decades-Long Sentence
Franchise News

Enron's Surprising 'Rebirth' Announcement Draws Skepticism

Enron’s Surprising ‘Rebirth’ Announcement Draws Skepticism
Franchise News

E. Coli Investigation Linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders Ends

E. Coli Investigation Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Ends

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics