Jeff Bezos Backs Donald Trump's Efforts to Cut Regulations, Signals Optimism for Term

Jeff Bezos Backs Donald Trump's Efforts to Cut Regulations, Signals Optimism for Term
US President Donald Trump (L) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (C) listen to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (R) during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Image

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has voiced his optimism about President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming second term, expressing support for Trump's regulatory reform agenda.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Bezos indicated a willingness to collaborate with the administration to reduce federal regulations, a move he believes could benefit the US economy.

Bezos Backs Trump's Push to Cut Regulations, Aims for Collaboration

"I'm actually very optimistic this time around," Bezos stated, emphasizing the energy he perceives in Trump's commitment to cutting back regulations. "We do have too many regulations in this country," he added, signaling his enthusiasm for potential policy changes.

This marks a significant shift in tone from earlier tensions between Bezos and Trump. During Trump's first term, the president frequently criticized Amazon and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns, accusing them of unfair practices.

In 2019, Amazon alleged that Trump's bias influenced the loss of a $10 billion Pentagon contract, AP News said. However, Bezos appeared to focus on the future, expressing hope for a more collaborative relationship.

Bezos also addressed concerns about Trump's contentious relationship with the press. He expressed a desire to convince the president-elect that the media is not "the enemy."

Despite stepping away from daily operations at Amazon, Bezos continues to be actively involved in various ventures, including artificial intelligence development and his space exploration company, Blue Origin.

When asked about his decision to stop The Washington Post from endorsing political candidates in October, Bezos stood by his rationale. He explained that editorial endorsements could erode public trust, particularly in an era of widespread skepticism toward the media.

While the move drew criticism and prompted subscription cancellations, Bezos maintains that it was necessary to ensure the newspaper's credibility.

Jeff Bezos on SpaceX Rivalry: 'I Trust Musk Won't Use Influence Unfairly'

In a broader discussion about his business ventures, Bezos reflected on his ownership of The Washington Post, acknowledging the financial challenges the paper faces.

He hinted at new ideas to restore its profitability, drawing parallels to the transformation he oversaw after purchasing the paper in 2013.

Turning to space exploration, Bezos spoke about Blue Origin's rivalry with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Despite Musk's advisory role in Trump's new term, Bezos expressed confidence that competition would remain fair. "I trust that Musk won't use his influence to harm competitors," he remarked, signaling optimism for future collaboration in the industry.

Bezos concluded by reiterating his faith in a positive outcome for Trump's regulatory initiatives.

"Why be cynical?" he said, reflecting his characteristic optimism. With his focus on innovation and collaboration, Bezos appears ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the next four years.

Jeff Bezos Backs Donald Trump's Efforts to Cut Regulations, Signals Optimism for Term

