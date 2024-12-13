Meta Donates $1M to Trump's Inaugural Fund Amid Tech Policy Pivot

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund. This financial contribution is a notable move by the tech giant as it seeks to mend ties and influence the incoming administration's technology policies.

The donation comes shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, highlighting a shift in the company's approach to politics.

Meta's $1M Donation Marks New Era in Trump-Tech Relations

The donation, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, marks a stark reversal for Meta, which previously banned Trump from its platforms following the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. In recent months, however, Zuckerberg has signaled a willingness to rebuild bridges with Trump.

During a summer interview, Zuckerberg praised Trump's resilience during a high-profile incident, calling his response "bold and commendable."

Meta's move aligns with a broader trend among tech industry leaders seeking to maintain influence in Washington.

According to CNN, Executives from companies such as Apple and Google have also been reaching out to Trump in anticipation of regulatory challenges under his administration.

Trump, for his part, has shifted from criticizing tech companies to fostering relationships with them. Despite previously accusing Meta of bias and calling Facebook an "enemy of the people," Trump now praises the efforts of companies like Meta.

He has shared private conversations with tech leaders, using them as examples of his growing influence in the industry.

Meta Courts New Administration with $1M Donation and Diplomacy Efforts

The $1 million donation is also part of Meta's strategic effort to solidify its position in shaping government policies.

In addition to the financial support, Zuckerberg's team has reportedly engaged with key members of Trump's transition team, signaling a proactive approach to establishing a collaborative relationship.

This development highlights a significant thaw in the relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg, who were once at odds.

Trump previously threatened legal action against Meta over alleged interference in the 2020 election and even suggested Zuckerberg should face consequences, The Verge said.

Despite this history, the recent donation and efforts at diplomacy suggest a focus on mutual benefits moving forward.

Meta's actions reflect a broader shift in its strategy, prioritizing political engagement to navigate potential challenges in the ever-evolving tech landscape. As the new administration prepares to take office, Meta appears to be taking calculated steps to ensure its voice is heard on critical technology issues.