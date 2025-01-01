Simple but Powerful Tips to Achieve Your Career Goals in 2025

If you're aiming to make 2025 your breakthrough year in your career, focusing on impactful actions and clear goals is essential. Jenny Wood, a former Google executive with nearly 18 years of experience, offers practical strategies to help you excel.

Prioritize High-Impact Work

"Identify your 'Boardwalks' and avoid getting stuck on 'Baltics,'" Wood advises, using a Monopoly analogy. Boardwalks represent high-value tasks that drive your career forward, like leading significant projects or hitting measurable targets, CNBC said.

Baltics, on the other hand, are low-impact tasks, such as taking notes in meetings or organizing office events.

To succeed, start by setting two or three high-impact goals each quarter. Discuss with your boss or review company priorities to align your goals with organizational needs. These proactive steps ensure you focus on work that matters.

Ask for What You Want

Wood encourages professionals to advocate for themselves when seeking new opportunities. If you're assigned to a project that doesn't excite you, voice your preferences respectfully.

For instance, say, "I'd really enjoy working on [specific project]. It aligns with my skills and allows me to grow in new ways."

Pushing for the roles you want demonstrates initiative and sets you apart as a risk-taker, which is a key trait for promotion. Plan a meeting with your boss to outline your 2025 objectives and make your aspirations known.

Keep Resumes Concise and Memorable

When applying for roles, Wood emphasizes the power of clear and engaging resumes. Use one-line bullet points to describe your accomplishments. "Concise bullets show intentionality and consideration for the reader," she notes.

According to NBC LosAngeles, adding a touch of personality can make you stand out. For example, a candidate who mentioned their pursuit of the perfect oatmeal raisin cookie recipe on their resume caught recruiters' attention and landed a competitive job at Google.

Conclusion

2025 can be your most successful year yet if you focus on high-impact goals, advocate for growth opportunities, and present yourself with clarity and personality. Start by identifying your priorities and planning your path to success. As Wood puts it, "Taking the right risks and staying intentional with your efforts will set you apart in any career journey."