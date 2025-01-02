Tesla Cybertruck Explosion at Trump Hotel Investigated as Possible Terrorist Act

An explosion outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas involving a Tesla Cybertruck is being investigated as a potential terrorist act, authorities confirmed Wednesday. The incident, which occurred around 8:40 a.m., left one person dead and seven others injured.

The blast originates from a 2024 Cybertruck parked in the valet area of the hotel. Surveillance footage shows the truck driving along Las Vegas Boulevard before returning to the hotel and detonating seconds after stopping at the entrance.

Driver Suspected in Tesla Cybertruck Blast Outside Trump Hotel, FBI Probes Motive

The explosion caused significant damage to the vehicle but remarkably left the hotel's glass front doors intact.

Law enforcement officials believe the explosion was deliberate, as charred gasoline canisters, firework mortars, and camping fuel were discovered in the truck's bed.

Investigators suspect the detonation system may have been controlled by the driver, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

According to CNN, the Cybertruck was rented through the Turo car-sharing platform in Colorado, arriving in Las Vegas just an hour before the incident.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that there is no current threat to public safety. "This appears to be an isolated incident, but we are thoroughly examining all possible connections, including similar attacks elsewhere," McMahill said.

The FBI is collaborating with local authorities to determine if the explosion constitutes a terrorist act. Acting Special Agent Jeremy Schwartz noted that while there is no evidence linking this event to broader threats, investigators are considering every angle, including potential ties to a recent attack in New Orleans where a rented vehicle was also used in an explosion.

Seven bystanders sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. The deceased individual, presumed to be the truck's driver, remains unidentified pending further investigation. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area while evidence collection continues.

Elon Musk: Cybertruck Design Unrelated to Trump Hotel Explosion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the explosion was unrelated to the Cybertruck's design. "The vehicle's armored construction helped direct the blast upward, minimizing damage to the surroundings," Musk shared on social media. He reiterated that all vehicle telemetry was normal prior to the incident, New York Post said.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, expressed gratitude to first responders for their swift action. "The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority," he said in a statement.

Authorities continue to investigate potential motives and connections to other incidents. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo assured the public that state resources are available to support the investigation.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures have been implemented around the Trump Hotel as a precaution.

This incident underscores the ongoing need for vigilance and enhanced security measures to protect public spaces from potential threats.