Ford Recalls 12,000 Electric Trucks Over Crash Risk

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for nearly 12,000 electric trucks due to a safety concern that could increase the risk of accidents.

The recall affects certain 2023 and 2024 models of the Ford F-150 Lightning, a popular electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck.

The issue involves a problem with the front upper control arm ball joint nut, which may not have been properly tightened during manufacturing.

If the ball joint nut becomes loose or detached, it could cause the front control arm to separate from the truck's knuckle assembly. This loss of control can lead to a sudden inability to steer the vehicle, significantly raising the likelihood of a crash.

Ford discovered the issue after a customer reported an accident in which their truck suddenly veered off course after experiencing vibrations and an uncommanded left turn at highway speed.

Ford responded by launching the recall and investigating the issue further. As of mid-November 2024, Ford had received reports of two similar incidents, one of which led to an accident, Torque News said.

While the problem only affects a small number of vehicles—roughly one percent of the recalled trucks—the company is taking immediate action to address the issue.

The recall affects a total of 11,922 trucks: 8,017 from the 2023 model year and 3,905 from the 2024 model year.

Ford will notify affected truck owners by mail starting on February 3, 2025. Owners are encouraged to bring their trucks to a Ford or Lincoln dealership, where a technician will inspect the ball joint nut and replace it if necessary, at no cost to the owner.

Ford Urges Truck Owners to Inspect Vehicles for Steering Issues

If the vehicle's control arm ball joint nut is loose or missing, drivers may notice signs such as vibration, clunking, or rattling noises. If any of these warning signs occur, it is important for the driver to have their vehicle inspected as soon as possible to prevent further damage or potential accidents.

According to The Hills, Ford's customer service is available to assist owners with any concerns or questions regarding the recall. Owners can reach out to Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit their local dealership.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall number, 24V949000, for further reference.

For those looking to check if their vehicle is affected by this or other recalls, the NHTSA provides an online tool where owners can search by Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The NHTSA database includes safety recall information for the last 15 years, but does not include data for international vehicles or recalls that have already been repaired.

Ford has made it clear that they are committed to fixing this issue and ensuring the safety of their customers. With this recall, the company aims to prevent potential accidents and reassure owners of their commitment to vehicle safety.