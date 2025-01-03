Fan-Favorite Chick-fil-A Items Return for a Limited Time

Chick-fil-A is bringing back two beloved menu items to brighten the winter season. Starting January 7, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Key Lime beverages will make their return to participating restaurants across the country, but only for a limited time.

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe and Key Lime Lineup Are Back

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, originally launched in 2021, quickly became a favorite among customers looking for a flavorful twist on the classic grilled chicken sandwich. This hearty option features a marinated chicken breast seasoned with a blend of bold peppers, grilled to perfection, and served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun.

Adding to its appeal are Colby-Jack cheese, fresh green leaf lettuce, and a ripe tomato slice, all topped with a creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce that balances the heat with a hint of tanginess.

According to Southern Living, for those who love a sweet and tangy beverage, Chick-fil-A is also reintroducing its Key Lime drink lineup. First debuted in 2019, these drinks offer a refreshing citrusy twist to the chain's well-loved lemonade.

The Key Lime Lemonade combines the classic lemonade with natural Key lime flavor for a tart, invigorating sip.

Meanwhile, the Key Lime Frosted Lemonade blends lemonade with Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert, creating a smooth, creamy treat with a tropical flair.

Chick-fil-A has timed this release perfectly to counter the winter blues, providing options that appeal to fans of both spicy and refreshing flavors.

According to Allison Duncan, the company's director of menu and packaging, the sandwich delivers layers of flavor and spice that guests crave during the colder months, USA Today said.

Paired with the cool and creamy Key Lime beverages, these items aim to bring a bit of brightness to even the grayest winter days.

As these popular items are only available for a limited time, customers are encouraged to act quickly. Availability may vary by location, so it's a good idea to check the Chick-fil-A app or contact local restaurants to confirm.

With the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and Key Lime beverages, Chick-fil-A fans have something delicious to look forward to as they start the new year. Whether you're craving bold, spicy flavors or a creamy, citrusy treat, these fan-favorite menu items are sure to delight.