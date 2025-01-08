logo

Washington Post To Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid Industry Challenges

Washington Post to Cut Costs by Laying Off Staff Amid
A man walks past The Washington Post building on August 5, 2013 in Washington, DC, after it was announced that Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had agreed to purchase the Post for USD 250 million. AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

The Washington Post has announced plans to lay off nearly 4% of its workforce, affecting fewer than 100 employees across various business departments.

The decision, confirmed on Tuesday, marks the latest effort by the iconic newspaper to address financial losses and adapt to an evolving media landscape.

Washington Post Reports $77 Million Loss, Announces Layoffs in Key Divisions

The layoffs will target roles in advertising sales, marketing, and print products but will not impact the newsroom. This move follows a voluntary buyout program in 2023 that reduced the newsroom staff by 240 positions.

The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reported a $77 million loss last year, reflecting declining digital readership and revenue challenges across the news industry, NY Times said.

"The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future, and reach audiences where they are," a spokesperson said in a statement.

These adjustments come as the newspaper struggles to balance the costs of a large newsroom with declining advertising revenue and shifts in audience behavior.

The bulk of the layoffs are concentrated in the advertising division. According to Johanna Mayer-Jones, the company's chief advertising officer, 73 positions in her department were cut.

Mayer-Jones emphasized the organization's commitment to connecting advertisers with the paper's subscribers, even as it reduces its reliance on traditional ad models.

Washington Post Restructures to Secure Future Amid Job Cuts and Editorial Changes

Other divisions also experienced cuts. Kathy Baird, chief communications officer, announced that the public relations team would shift its focus to promoting the paper's talent rather than publicizing its journalism.

This change, described by Baird as a "reinvention" of the publicity function, led to layoffs within her department.

The newspaper has faced growing financial and operational challenges. Since 2020, according to Reuters, the Post has seen a steady decline in digital subscribers, compounded by its controversial decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

This move, intended to bolster journalistic credibility, resulted in over 200,000 canceled subscriptions. Bezos defended the decision in an op-ed, acknowledging widespread public skepticism about media bias.

Leadership changes have also shaped the paper's recent trajectory. William Lewis, appointed CEO in early 2024, has focused on restructuring to ensure long-term sustainability.

Despite these efforts, subscriber dissatisfaction and internal upheaval continue to test the organization. Notably, Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Ann Telnaes recently resigned after a rejected editorial cartoon, and prominent political reporters have left for other publications.

