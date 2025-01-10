Kroger Agrees to $110 Million Settlement with Kentucky Over Opioid Crisis

Kroger, a major grocery store chain in the United States, has agreed to pay $110 million to the state of Kentucky. This payment settles claims that its pharmacies played a part in the opioid crisis by handing out too many addictive painkillers.

The settlement, announced Thursday by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, marks a significant moment in the state's fight against the devastating epidemic.

444 Million Doses: Kroger Accused of Fueling Kentucky's Opioid Crisis

According to Reuters, the lawsuit filed in February 2024, accused Kroger of dispensing approximately 444 million opioid doses in Kentucky between 2006 and 2019, accounting for over 11% of the state's total distribution during that period.

The state argued that Kroger ignored red flags, such as unusually large orders and suspicious prescription patterns, and failed to take adequate measures to prevent the diversion of opioids for illegal use.

"This massive grocery chain that asked for our trust allowed the fire of addiction to spread across the commonwealth, leaving brokenness in its wake," Coleman stated during a press conference.

Under the terms of the settlement, half of the funds will be allocated directly to Kentucky's counties and cities based on a pre-determined formula, while the remaining half will go to the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.

The money is intended to support addiction treatment, prevention programs, and other efforts to mitigate the crisis.

Kentucky Secures Larger Settlement from Kroger, Rejects National $1.4B Deal

Notably, Kentucky opted out of a broader $1.4 billion national settlement that Kroger reached with 30 states, counties, municipalities, and Native American tribes in 2022.

By pursuing its own case, Kentucky secured a significantly larger payout than the $66.6 million it would have received under the nationwide agreement.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Kroger denied any wrongdoing. The Cincinnati-based company stated that it has implemented robust training programs and tools for its pharmacy staff, including integrating prescription drug monitoring systems into its operations.

A Kroger spokesperson expressed hope that the funds would be used effectively to combat opioid abuse in the region.

The opioid epidemic has claimed nearly 727,000 lives in the United States from 1999 to 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kentucky, which ranks among the states hardest hit by the crisis, had a drug overdose mortality rate of 53.2 per 100,000 residents in 2022, making it the seventh-highest in the nation, The Hill said.

To date, these entities have agreed to pay approximately $50 billion to resolve similar lawsuits and investigations nationwide.

Kentucky officials hope the settlement will bring much-needed relief to communities grappling with the long-lasting effects of opioid addiction.