Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy, Now Requires Purchase to Stay in Stores

Starbucks has announced a significant policy shift that will now require customers to make a purchase if they wish to remain in the store or use its restrooms.

This move reverses the coffee chain's open-door policy, which had been in place since 2018. The change comes as part of the company's new code of conduct, which will be posted in all company-owned stores across North America.

Starbucks Changes Rules, Aims to Prioritize Paying Customers with Updated Conduct Code

The policy change is designed to address safety concerns and ensure a more comfortable environment for paying customers.

In addition to requiring a purchase, the updated rules also prohibit smoking, vaping, drug use, panhandling, and bringing in outside alcohol.

The company has made it clear that anyone who violates these rules will be asked to leave, with the possibility of law enforcement being called if necessary.

According to FOX 5, this policy reversal is a significant shift from Starbucks' previous stance, which was implemented after a controversial incident in 2018.

In that case, two Black men were arrested at a Starbucks location in Philadelphia while waiting for a business meeting.

The incident sparked public outrage and led to the company's decision to introduce the open-door policy, which allowed non-paying customers to stay in stores. The move was intended to promote inclusivity, but it also led to challenges related to disruptive behaviors and safety.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson explained that the new policy aims to prioritize the needs of paying customers.

She also emphasized that many other retailers already have similar rules in place. "We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," Anderson said. By setting clear expectations for behavior, Starbucks hopes to create a better atmosphere for everyone who enters its locations.

Read Also: Massive Data Breach at PowerSchool Exposes Millions of Personal Records

Starbucks Faces Safety Concerns, Closes 16 Stores Amid Growing Disruptive Behavior

Since the open-door policy's introduction, Starbucks has faced growing concerns about safety in its stores.

Reports of drug use, panhandling, and other disruptive behavior increased, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the company closed 16 stores, including locations in Los Angeles and Seattle, due to repeated safety issues, CBS News said.

The new policy arrives under the leadership of Brian Niccol, who joined Starbucks from Chipotle in 2024. Niccol has promised to revitalize the brand and transform Starbucks locations into "inviting places to linger," with a focus on re-establishing the company as a "community coffeehouse."

Although some customers may feel disappointed by the change, Starbucks is hopeful that this new policy will provide a safer, more pleasant environment for everyone.

With new employee training focused on enforcing the updated rules, the company is committed to maintaining a balance between accessibility and customer safety.