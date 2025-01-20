logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Growing Search Rivalry

| By

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst
@StockMKTNewz/X

Perplexity AI, a rising contender in the search engine and AI chatbot world, has submitted a bid to merge with TikTok's US operations.

The proposed merger could give Perplexity a competitive edge against internet giant Google, shaking up the search engine and social media industries.

TikTok Faces Potential Shutdown as Perplexity AI Proposes Merger with US Branch

This bold move comes at a time when TikTok is facing possible shutdowns in the US unless it severs its ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity AI is a search engine that combines AI to provide answers to questions and also acts as an AI chatbot. The company recently expanded its services with a shopping assistant powered by Stripe.

Despite being a newer player, Perplexity has already gained significant attention, with backing from investors like Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Nvidia, two tech titans. It has a valuation of $8 billion, following its most recent funding round, Investor'sBusinessDaily said.

TikTok, the popular short video platform, is currently facing a federal law that may force its sale or closure in the US due to concerns over data security. The law, passed by Congress, aims to prevent TikTok from sharing US user data with the Chinese government.

To avoid a ban, TikTok has been given a temporary extension by President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled he will allow more time for ByteDance to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, TikTok temporarily shut down its U.S. operations in response to the legal pressure.

Perplexity AI's $8B Merger Proposal to TikTok US Sparks Debate Over Feasibility

The merger proposal from Perplexity AI would see the company combine with TikTok's US business, creating a new entity.

Perplexity's bid suggests that ByteDance's existing investors would keep their shares, while the operations would shift to Perplexity, forming a unified entity that could rival the dominance of companies like Google and Meta Platforms.

The new merged company would also bring in fresh investors to support the deal. However, ByteDance is reportedly hesitant to sell TikTok's US operations, although it may consider a merger under the right terms.

A significant hurdle for Perplexity AI in this bid is the size difference between the companies. According to DomainB, TikTok's US operations are valued at around $50 billion, much higher than Perplexity's $8 billion.

Industry analysts, such as Daniel Ives from Wedbush, have expressed doubts about the feasibility of the deal, considering Perplexity's smaller value compared to TikTok.

Furthermore, other big players like Elon Musk's Tesla and his social media platform X have reportedly been exploring options to acquire TikTok or partner with ByteDance.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out of $150 Franchise News

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out Of $150 Million

Amazon to End 'Try Before You Buy' for Prime Members Franchise News

Amazon To End 'Try Before You Buy' For Prime Members Amid Growing AI Use

Aldi Issues Recall on Taquitos After Consumer Finds Metal, Reports Franchise News

Aldi Issues Recall On Taquitos After Consumer Finds Metal, Reports Injury

Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Growing Search Rivalry

FTC Sues PepsiCo for Alleged Price Discrimination Favoring Walmart Over Franchise News

FTC Sues PepsiCo for Alleged Price Discrimination Favoring Walmart Over Smaller Retailers

Franchise News

Walgreens Faces Lawsuit for Filling Dangerous Opioid Prescriptions Without Validity

Walgreens Faces Lawsuit for Filling Dangerous Opioid Prescriptions Without Validity
Franchise News

TikTok Begins Restoring US Service After Brief Shutdown Over Ban Law

TikTok Begins Restoring US Service After Brief Shutdown Over Ban
Franchise News

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One of the World's Most Valuable in Just Days

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One of the World’s
Franchise News

TikTok Ban Decision Deferred to Trump by Outgoing Biden Administration

TikTok Ban Decision Deferred to Trump by Outgoing Biden Administration
Franchise News

Spirit Airlines Tightens Belt with 200 Job Cuts During Chapter 11 Recovery

Spirit Airlines Tightens Belt with 200 Job Cuts During Chapter

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics