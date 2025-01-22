logo

Copyright © 2025 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights

| By

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights
A person sits on the edge of an engine of an Airbus A320 passenger aircraft of Jet Blue airlines in a maintenance hangar of the company at JFK International Airport in New York on March 4, 2024, prior of a Career Discovery Week event. Getty Images/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

JetBlue has become the first airline to accept Venmo payments for flight bookings, a move designed to improve customer convenience and boost the airline's revenue.

The payment option is available on JetBlue's website and will be rolled out on its mobile app in the coming months.

JetBlue Launches Venmo Payments to Enhance Digital Services Amid Losses

The introduction of Venmo payment comes as part of JetBlue's ongoing efforts to enhance its digital services and expand its offerings. The airline has faced financial difficulties, including significant losses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, it reported a $151 million loss, adding to a $260 million deficit in 2022.

Despite these challenges, JetBlue continues to seek new ways to generate revenue and stay competitive, especially against larger US carriers that have introduced their own low-cost options, CNN said.

JetBlue passengers can now use their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit, or credit cards to purchase flights.

Venmo, owned by PayPal, is one of the most popular payment platforms in the US, widely used for peer-to-peer transactions and group payments.

"Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform," said Carol Clements, JetBlue's Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

She noted that the new option aligns with the growing consumer preference for digital payments, which have become increasingly popular for everyday transactions.

JetBlue to Open Airport Lounges and Expand Digital Services for Frequent Flyers

This move is part of JetBlue's broader strategy to improve its customer experience. In September 2024, the airline added new features to its mobile app, including a countdown system for boarding and easily accessible gate information.

According to Quartz, JetBlue plans to launch its first-ever airport lounges at JFK and Boston Logan airports, enhancing the travel experience for its frequent flyers.

While JetBlue is the first to integrate Venmo payments, other airlines such as Delta and United may follow suit as the demand for digital payment flexibility increases. JetBlue remains focused on improving its financial performance and is optimistic about its future revenue outlook.

Shares of JetBlue rose by 6% following the announcement, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One of the World’s Franchise News

New Trump Family Crypto Token Becomes One Of The World's Most Valuable In Just Days

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid for TikTok Merger Amidst Franchise News

Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Submits Bid For TikTok Merger Amidst Growing Search Rivalry

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out of $150 Franchise News

SEC Alleges Elon Musk Cheated Twitter Investors Out Of $150 Million

Franchise News

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights Franchise News

JetBlue Becomes First Airline to Accept Venmo Payments for Flights

Goldman Sachs Unveils Generative AI Assistant for Bankers, Traders, and Franchise News

Goldman Sachs Unveils Generative AI Assistant for Bankers, Traders, and Asset Managers

Franchise News

Trump Joins OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to Launch $500 Billion AI Investment Plan

Trump Joins OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to Launch $500 Billion
Franchise News

Disney's 'Moana 2' Surpasses $1 Billion, Extends Studio's Box Office Reign

Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ Surpasses $1 Billion, Extends Studio’s Box Office
Franchise News

Trump Moves to Roll Back Biden's EV Incentives with New Executive Order

Trump Moves to Roll Back Biden’s EV Incentives with New
Franchise News

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for US Users as It Expands into Live Programming

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for US Users as It Expands
Franchise News

MrBeast Makes Serious Bid to Acquire TikTok Amid Ownership Deadline

MrBeast Makes Serious Bid to Acquire TikTok Amid Ownership Deadline

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics