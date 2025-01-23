Stellantis Recalls Over 63,000 Jeep Cherokees Due to Power, Brake Failure Risk

Stellantis, the company that owns Jeep, has announced a major recall affecting more than 63,000 Jeep Cherokees.

This action is due to a potential problem that could cause a loss of power and trouble with parking the vehicle, which might lead to accidents.

PTU Issue Leads to Jeep Cherokee Power Loss Recall

The recall notice was shared on Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to CBS News, the issue stems from a part called the input shaft ring that might not be properly secured. Because of this, a component known as the power transfer unit (PTU) may become damaged.

If the PTU is not functioning correctly, it can disconnect the vehicle's transmission and differential. This means drivers could suddenly lose power while trying to drive or park, creating dangerous situations.

According to Stellantis, drivers might notice a "Service 4WD" message on their dashboard, along with strange noises, vibrations, or changes in how the car feels while driving.

Unfortunately, the company warns that the loss of power could occur without any warning, increasing the chance of a crash.

Jeep Cherokee Recall Affects Thousands from 2017-2019

The recall specifically affects certain Jeep Cherokee models from the years 2017 to 2019, Cars.com said.

Although the documents do not mention any injuries or crashes that have happened because of this issue, it is still a serious concern for drivers and families who rely on these vehicles.

Chrysler, which is part of Stellantis, is still figuring out how to solve this problem. They plan to send out letters to car owners starting February 13, informing them of the recall.

Jeep owners with questions or concerns can call Chrysler's customer service at 1-800-853-1403 for more details.

Additionally, the NHTSA provides assistance at 888-327-4236 or through their website, where drivers can check if their vehicle is affected.