Chick-Fil-A's Highly Anticipated New Sandwich is Finally Coming to Stores Nationwide After Successful Test Run

At the forefront of the new offerings is the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is giving fans something to look forward to as summer winds down and fall approaches, introducing a lineup of limited-time offerings to celebrate the fall season. These new items are sure to excite loyal customers across the nation. Starting August 18, 2023, several new and updated menu items became available nationwide, marking an event for fans of the brand.

At the forefront of the new offerings is the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, which is making its national debut after a successful test run in Raleigh, North Carolina. Due to overwhelming popular demand, Chick-fil-A rolled out this sandwich across the country, having previously limited it to select locations. The sandwich features a buttery and toasted pretzel bun, fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese, strips of applewood smoked bacon, and a side of Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce. Customers can customize their experience by choosing from the original fried chicken filet, a spicy version, or a grilled version of the sandwich. The grilled chicken version, in particular, is noted for its light and fresh taste, with hints of lemon and rosemary.

"We are always looking for ways to surprise our guests with new and unique menu offerings," said Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, as reported by People. Duncan further stated that the fall lineup presents more opportunities for guests to customize and make them their own.

In addition to the Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich, Chick-fil-A is also launching two new flavors of waffle potato chips. Announced as a permanent menu addition starting August 18, 2023, the Original Flavor Waffle Potato Chips return with a refined cut, closely resembling Chick-fil-A's signature Waffle Fries. These are joined by the new Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips. This innovation in Chick-fil-A's chip lineup offers customers the chance to enjoy their beloved sauce in a new form. A People insider tip recommends trying the chips double-dipped in the actual Chick-fil-A sauce for an enhanced smoky flavor combination.

Another part of the fall menu is the Cherry Berry beverage collection, which includes Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, Cherry Berry Sunjoy, and the new Cherry Berry & Sprite—a first-ever seasonal soda for Chick-fil-A. After a successful launch, this drink collection is returning. The Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, described as a flavorful upgrade to the regular Frosted Lemonade, stands out as a refreshing treat that can be enjoyed in different settings, whether as a late-night indulgence or a delicious way to beat the autumn heat.

The Cherry Berry & Sprite beverage introduces a bustling blend of tangy and fruity flavors. Although the carbonation and tartness from the medley of berries may elicit an initial sour reaction, the overall beverage experience is enjoyable and includes hints reminiscent of the special-edition Sprite Cranberry.

As part of their seasonal offering, Chick-fil-A aims to bring seasoned favorites and exciting new flavors to their customers. The Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich and Cherry Berry beverages, along with the Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips, present a curated selection of products that reflect customer demand and culinary creativity.

