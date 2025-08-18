logo

Viral Video Of Rats Running Rampant in Little Cesar's Pizza Prompt Closure of Colombia Store

Pepperoni Pizza
The Bogotá Secretary of Health sealed the Little Caesars restaurant on Calle 17 Sur in the Restrepo area after an inspection found multiple sanitary violations linked to a rodent infestation, Portafolio reported.

The inspection followed a citizen complaint and a viral video recorded inside the store that showed at least four large rats moving near doors and food preparation areas, Publimetro Colombia reported. Inspectors reported holes in ingredient packaging that indicated possible rodent activity and mouse feces in aisles between refrigerators and ovens, contaminating the area, Publimetro Colombia reported. Authorities removed contaminated packaging and denatured product that was possibly compromised, Portafolio reported.

"What about the rodent friends at Little Caesars? The pizzeria is re-economical, and we already know that the meat is from fresh mice. What a mess!" said a citizen who filmed the footage, according to Publimetro Colombia. "I really like that pizza; now I know it's the little chef who prepares it. I'll be back!" internet users said, according to Publimetro Colombia. "What happens with people who think it's normal to see mice in food establishments or in their homes? It's not normal; cleanliness is essential in places with food," internet users said, according to Publimetro Colombia. "Am I the only one thinking that the mice were put there on purpose?" internet users said, according to Publimetro Colombia.

"We recommend to all food establishments that they are permanently verifying their sanitary conditions and their integrated pest control. The process of self-regulation is important to guarantee the public health of the citizens," said the Secretary of Health, according to Publimetro Colombia.

The agency invited merchants to register online in self-regulation processes for restaurants through the website www.autorregulación.saludcapital.gov.co, Publimetro Colombia reported.

