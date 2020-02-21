(Photo : Five Ways to Make Sure New Tech in the Office Is Implemented Seamlessly)

There are a lot of things that can be frustrating in the office, but nothing compares to tech frustration. From slow connections to complex systems that are nearly impossible to navigate, there's a lot to be frustrated about. One solution is to implement new technology that has the potential to get rid of whatever problem you're facing.

Unfortunately, learning new technology creates frustrations too. Reduce those frustrations and spend less time grumbling about the new technology in your office by taking the time to implement it properly.

Upgrade Tech Before It's Too Late

You've got a lot to do on a daily basis. It's easy to put off dealing with your tech situation until it's too late.

Technology is changing all the time. Updates should be done regularly, which means making sure automatic updates on all systems are being done overnight so they don't interfere with everyday work. It also means replacing outdated tech that will soon be unsupported, or worse, completely fail.

For example, the Infoblox Trinzic end of life is making some offices nervous. Instead of waiting until the end of life for this program to arrive, you should be looking for a way to transition to a new system. It may take time and there may be plenty of growing pains, but you will avoid serious issues in the future by taking a proactive approach.

Train Some Employees Early

All employees will need to be trained, but it can be very helpful to train employees in sections. That way, you can develop a pilot group who can help you work through the kinks in your training, and they can become experts in using the software.

If you have more than just one or two people in the office who are fully trained on how to use the software, and they are confident when using it, everyone in the office won't come to you every time they have a question.

Accommodate All Learning Styles During Training

The only thing more frustrating than learning new technology in the office is sitting in meetings. That's because, most of the time, it means sitting there while someone talks you through a presentation.

A quick introduction of the new technology is important, but when it actually comes to learning the system, it's important that you consider all the learning styles of your employees.

Learning styles include:

Visual-spatial learners learn best with pictures, images, and spatial understanding.

Auditory-musical learners excel when sound and music are used.

Verbal-linguistic learners prefer words, both spoken and written.

Physical-kinesthetic learners learn by doing.

Logical-mathematical learners prefer using logic and reasoning.

Social-interpersonal learners learn best in groups.

Solitary-intrapersonal learners prefer to work alone.

It's in your best interest to integrate areas of training that appeal to learners of all types. That means handing out directions, giving employees time to practice with the new technology, and allowing them to work in pairs or groups to come up with questions.

Keep the Lines of Communication Open

Effective communication in the office comes with many benefits, especially when it's time to learn new technology.

It's important to emphasize open lines of communication during the transition to a new tech system. That means welcoming questions that employees have as they get used to the technology, and providing them with the ability to provide you with feedback. There has to be a way for employees to vent, and constructive criticism that is welcomed has the potential to make your new tech even better.

Get Support

There are always growing pains when the office is learning new technology. There's a lot to learn, and it's likely that no one in your office will know it all. That's why it's important to know how to get the tech support you need, right when you need it.

Purchasing quality tech from a professional company comes with the ability to ask them questions. In some cases, they may be willing to provide your company with training on-site.

You may want to hire a digital IT employee while your office is learning the technology. That way, you always have someone who can answer your questions.

Don't put off implementing new technology because you know it's going to be hard and everyone in the office is going to hate it. Make a plan and stick to it with the tips on this list and you can reduce the growing pains that are often the norm when implementing new technology.