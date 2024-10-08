logo

Lunds & Byerlys Recalls Hundreds of Dipping Sauce Containers Over Mold Concerns

People shop at a grocery store in Brooklyn on July 11, 2024 in New York City. Stocks rose on Thursday following a morning report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that inflation eased more than expected in June. Getty Images/Spencer Platt

A Minnesota supermarket chain has announced a recall of its dipping sauce due to worries about potential mould growth. Lunds & Byerlys, a popular high-end grocery store, is recalling about 500 containers of its L&B Lone Star Dip.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported this news on Friday, saying the recalled dip was sold in stores throughout the Twin Cities and nearby areas. Fortunately, no illnesses have been linked to this product so far.

Lunds & Byerlys Recalls Lone Star Dip in Minnesota

According to USA Today, store employees first noticed the potential contamination and quickly notified Lunds & Byerlys' quality assurance team. To ensure customer safety, the FDA is advising anyone who bought the L&B Lone Star Dip to either return it to any Lunds & Byerlys store for a full refund—no receipt is needed—or to throw the product away. Customers can also call the store at 952-548-1400 any day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for more information.

In addition to the dipping sauce recall, health officials are also addressing another safety issue involving ice cream cones. Hammond's Candies, based in Colorado, has voluntarily recalled its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones because they contain undeclared milk.

This is a serious concern for people who have allergies or severe sensitivities to milk, as consuming these cones could lead to dangerous allergic reactions. The FDA announced this recall last Friday.

The ice cream cones were distributed in four-ounce bags to retail stores in 39 states. These bags have 'Use By' dates of March 20, 2025, and May 20, 2025. Consumers with milk allergies should avoid these products and check if they have them at home.

Recent Recalls

Adding to the list of recalls, Walmart recently removed over 9,500 cases of apple juice from its shelves due to safety concerns, according to MailOnline. The 'Great Value' brand apple juice may contain high levels of inorganic arsenic, which can be harmful. The affected juices have a 'best if used by' date of December 28, 2024, and the product can be identified by its UPC code: 0-78742-29655-5.

The recall applies to various stores across the United States, including locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

