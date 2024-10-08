American Water Works Confirms Breach of Computer Systems Amid Cyberattack Investigation

American Water Works Co. Inc., a major provider of drinking water and wastewater services in the United States, recently announced that its computer systems were hacked.

This incident, discovered on October 3, raised alarms about the security of the company's operations, which serve over 14 million people. As a precaution, the company, based in Camden, New Jersey, has taken steps to disconnect certain systems to protect its network and customers.

American Water Works Cyberattack Sparks Concerns

In a filing made to regulatory authorities, American Water Works stated that it does not believe the cyberattack has affected its ability to provide water or wastewater services.

However, the company admitted that it is currently unable to fully assess the effects of the breach. A spokesperson assured customers that there would be no late charges while the company resolves the issue, according to Bloomberg.

The cyberattack comes amid increasing concerns among government officials and cybersecurity experts regarding the vulnerability of water infrastructure to hacking.

Earlier this year, the United States accused a state-sponsored hacking group from China, called Volt Typhoon, of breaching several water facilities and other critical infrastructure across the country.

In response, the Biden administration has urged states to remain alert for potential cyberattacks, particularly those linked to governments in Iran and China.

The growing threat to water systems has become a major focus for the government. In a separate incident, reports surfaced about hackers connected to the Chinese government breaching networks managing essential services in the US. This highlights the ongoing challenges in protecting water infrastructure from cyber threats.

American Water Works Takes Action to Protect Vast Network

American Water Works, recognized as the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, manages over 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities.

According to CBS News, its services extend across 14 states, including California, Georgia, and New Jersey, and even to 18 military installations. This broad reach underscores the critical role the company plays in providing essential services to millions.

The company promptly acted to safeguard its operations after detecting unauthorized activity in its systems. They shut down certain systems to prevent further intrusion and are collaborating with law enforcement to address the incident.

Despite these security concerns, American Water Works is optimistic that the cyberattack will not significantly affect its financial situation. In its regulatory filing, the company reassured stakeholders that it anticipates no major disruptions to its operations.