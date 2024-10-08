logo

Copyright © 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Franchise News

American Water Works Confirms Breach of Computer Systems Amid Cyberattack Investigation

| By

American Water Works Confirms Breach of Computer Systems Amid Cyberattack American Water Works Confirms Breach of Computer Systems Amid Cyberattack
In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

American Water Works Co. Inc., a major provider of drinking water and wastewater services in the United States, recently announced that its computer systems were hacked.

This incident, discovered on October 3, raised alarms about the security of the company's operations, which serve over 14 million people. As a precaution, the company, based in Camden, New Jersey, has taken steps to disconnect certain systems to protect its network and customers.

American Water Works Cyberattack Sparks Concerns

In a filing made to regulatory authorities, American Water Works stated that it does not believe the cyberattack has affected its ability to provide water or wastewater services.

However, the company admitted that it is currently unable to fully assess the effects of the breach. A spokesperson assured customers that there would be no late charges while the company resolves the issue, according to Bloomberg.

The cyberattack comes amid increasing concerns among government officials and cybersecurity experts regarding the vulnerability of water infrastructure to hacking.

Earlier this year, the United States accused a state-sponsored hacking group from China, called Volt Typhoon, of breaching several water facilities and other critical infrastructure across the country.

In response, the Biden administration has urged states to remain alert for potential cyberattacks, particularly those linked to governments in Iran and China.

The growing threat to water systems has become a major focus for the government. In a separate incident, reports surfaced about hackers connected to the Chinese government breaching networks managing essential services in the US. This highlights the ongoing challenges in protecting water infrastructure from cyber threats.

American Water Works Takes Action to Protect Vast Network

American Water Works, recognized as the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States, manages over 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities.

According to CBS News, its services extend across 14 states, including California, Georgia, and New Jersey, and even to 18 military installations. This broad reach underscores the critical role the company plays in providing essential services to millions.

The company promptly acted to safeguard its operations after detecting unauthorized activity in its systems. They shut down certain systems to prevent further intrusion and are collaborating with law enforcement to address the incident.

Despite these security concerns, American Water Works is optimistic that the cyberattack will not significantly affect its financial situation. In its regulatory filing, the company reassured stakeholders that it anticipates no major disruptions to its operations.

© 2024 Franchise Herald. All rights reserved.

Editor’s Pick

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back on Menus Franchise News

McDonald's Quarter Pounders Back On Menus After Ruling Out Beef In E. Coli Outbreak

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk for Hypocrisy on Immigration Franchise News

Biden Calls Out Elon Musk For Hypocrisy On Immigration After Report Of Illegal Work

Nike to Remain Official NBA and WNBA Apparel Partner Franchise News

Nike To Remain Official NBA And WNBA Apparel Partner In New 12-Year Deal

Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Franchise News

Dynacare Baby Powder Recall Expanded Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting ‘Infinite Money’ Glitch Franchise News

JPMorgan Takes Legal Action Against Customers Exploiting 'Infinite Money' Glitch

Franchise News

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale, Aiming for Revitalization

Tupperware Brands Receives Court Approval for $23.5 Million Sale
Franchise News

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions for His Children and Their Mothers to Live Together

Elon Musk Acquires Austin Mansions
Franchise News

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence, Set to Transform Device Usage

Apple Reveals AI-Powered Features Through Apple Intelligence
Franchise News

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers

PepsiCo Shuts Down Chicago Bottling Plant, Impacting 150 Workers
Franchise News

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations Shut Down

TGI Fridays Continues Closure Trend with 49 More Locations ShutDown

Top 10 Franchises of 2024

RANKFRANCHISE NAMESTARUP COSTS
1 Taco Bell$576K - $3.4M
2 Popeyes$384K - $3.7M
3 Jersey Mike's Subs$214K - $1.4M
4 The UPS Store$122K - $508K
5 Dunkin'$438K - $1.8M
6 Kumon$68K - $147K
7 Ace Hardware$579K - $1.9M
8 Culver's$2.5M - $7.2M
9 Hampton by Hilton$12.8M - $24.1M
10 Wingstop$326K - $975K
Real Time Analytics