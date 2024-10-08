TikTok Sued by Over a Dozen States Over Addictive Features Impacting Children's Lives

On Tuesday, more than a dozen state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against TikTok, claiming the social media app is misleading users about its safety measures.

The lawsuit highlights concerns regarding the app's impact on children's mental health, particularly following reports that some children have been harmed or even died while participating in TikTok's popular viral challenges.

Attorneys General Challenge TikTok's Safety Claims

The attorneys general argue that TikTok employs "addictive features" designed to keep users glued to the app. These features include notifications that can disrupt children's sleep and video autoplay, which encourages longer viewing sessions.

The complaint points out that TikTok lacks an option to turn off autoplay, which could lead to unhealthy habits.

According to CBS News, TikTok has responded to these accusations, stating, "We strongly disagree with these claims, many of which we believe to be inaccurate and misleading. We're proud of and remain deeply committed to the work we've done to protect teens and we will continue to update and improve our product."

A spokesperson emphasized the company's commitment to protecting young users, mentioning their efforts to eliminate underage accounts and introduce safety features like default screen time limits and family pairing. They expressed disappointment that the attorneys general chose to pursue legal action rather than working collaboratively to address concerns.

The lawsuit adds to TikTok's existing challenges, including a possible ban in the US due to legislation imposed by President Biden. This legislation mandates that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, a company based in China, must either sell its operations or face a ban in the United States. TikTok argues that this law is unconstitutional.

The attorneys general's lawsuit also points to TikTok's viral challenges, which are often associated with risky behaviors that can lead to injuries or fatalities. New York Attorney General Letitia James noted that many of these challenges encourage users to create specific types of videos, including dangerous pranks.

TikTok's Role in Youth Risk-Taking, Safety Concerns

In fact, a tragic incident in Manhattan involved a 15-year-old boy who died while attempting a dangerous trend called "subway surfing." His mother found videos related to subway surfing on his TikTok account after his death.

While TikTok has rules against allowing children under 13 to register, the lawsuit claims that many kids easily bypass these restrictions. The complaint also asserts that TikTok operates a "virtual economy," allowing users to buy virtual currency called TikTok Coins.

Users can send "gifts" to streamers during live broadcasts, which can then be converted into real money. However, TikTok has not registered as a money transmitter, raising concerns about financial transactions on the platform.

The coalition of attorneys general from states such as California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Washington, DC, aims to halt TikTok's use of certain features and seek financial penalties for the company's alleged illegal activities. They also want compensation for users who have suffered harm due to the platform, according to WSJ.

In addition to these legal troubles, TikTok has been criticized for its role in encouraging risky behaviors and exposing children to harmful content. The lawsuits filed by the attorneys general argue that TikTok's actions violate consumer protection laws and suggest negligence in ensuring the safety of young users.