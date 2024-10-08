Sam's Club Unveils First All-Digital Store Featuring Scan&Go App, No Checkout Lanes

Sam's Club, Walmart's membership-based retail chain, is set to open its first all-digital store, offering customers a glimpse into the future of shopping.

This location, scheduled to open in mid-October in Grapevine, Texas, features a range of new tech-driven elements aimed at streamlining the shopping process, enhancing convenience, and showcasing online-exclusive items.

Sam's Club Tests Scan & Go App

As customers step into the new store, they are greeted by a sleek Mercedes-Benz SUV, a cozy sectional sofa, and a noticeable absence of traditional checkout lanes. This digital-focused store requires shoppers to use the Sam's Club Scan & Go app to scan and pay for items as they navigate the aisles.

Certain products in the store are marked with QR codes, which allow customers to learn more about the items and even purchase online-exclusive products, such as a towering 12-foot Christmas tree or a stunning lab-grown diamond.

Instead of traditional checkout lanes, customers use the Scan & Go app to complete purchases directly from their smartphones, according to CNBC. The space where cash registers once stood now highlights larger, unique items typically only available online.

According to Sam's Club CEO Chris Nicholas, this digital store layout reflects the company's forward-looking vision.

He explained during a preview event that the new setup allows for a more convenient and efficient shopping experience. The removal of cash registers frees up space for store employees, who can now focus on fulfilling e-commerce orders, including curbside pickups and home deliveries.

The company also has introduced new technology at the store's exit. As shoppers leave, they walk under an archway that uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to scan their shopping carts, eliminating the need for manual receipt checks.

This feature is similar to Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which is already used in various retail locations.

Technological Advancements and New Employee Roles

To help customers adjust to the all-digital setup, Sam's Club will have employees on-site to assist with downloading and using the Scan & Go app. While staffing levels will remain unchanged, some employees will take on new roles that emphasize tech support and customer service.

The new layout aims to provide a streamlined shopping experience, with employees dedicated to making the transition to this digital format as smooth as possible.

Sam's Club is aiming to set itself apart from its main competitor, Costco, by offering convenient shopping solutions that appeal to a wide range of shoppers. The company reported that about one-third of its current members already use the Scan & Go feature.

With sales increasing by 5.2% compared to the same period last year, the company continues to experience substantial growth in the digital space.

In addition to the new tech-focused features, Sam's Club has also updated its membership benefits, adding value to both Club and Plus memberships. Known for its holiday bargains on groceries, home goods, electronics, and more, Sam's Club is rolling out significant discounts this holiday season.

Sam's Club provides two membership options: the standard Club membership at $50 per year, and the Plus membership at $110 per year. Both options offer significant savings on in-store and online purchases, according to NJ.com.

In recent updates, Plus members can enjoy complimentary delivery on qualifying orders of $50 or more, with groceries delivered straight to their doorstep at no additional cost.

Additionally, Sam's Club now offers Delivery from Club for Club members at $12 per order. This service provides convenient grocery delivery for same-day or next-day arrival.

For even faster delivery, the company offers Express Delivery at a cost of just $8 per order, ensuring that groceries arrive within a few hours. With these added options, Sam's Club aims to provide a flexible and convenient shopping experience for members, catering to those who need their essentials quickly and affordably.