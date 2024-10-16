logo

Impact Plastics Faces Legal Action After Worker Dies in Tennessee Flooding

| By

Impact Plastics Faces Legal Action After Worker Dies in Tennessee
A tattered American flag is seen on a property amongst flood damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024 in Chimney Rock, North Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Impact Plastics is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit after an employee tragically lost his life during the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in Tennessee.

Johnny Peterson, who worked at the company, died on September 27 when the floodwaters overwhelmed the area, and his family is seeking justice.

Impact Plastics Faces Legal Action After Worker Dies

The lawsuit alleges that the company compelled employees to remain at work, even as management was aware of the increasingly dangerous conditions posed by the storm.

Peterson was one of many employees at the Impact Plastics plant in Erwin, a small town in eastern Tennessee. Reports from workers who survived the storm reveal that they were not allowed to leave the factory before the flooding started.

It wasn't until the parking lot was underwater and the electricity went out that management decided to let employees go home. Unfortunately, by that time, it was too late for many.

The storm was deadly, sweeping away eleven people, with only five being rescued. Authorities have confirmed that two lives were lost due to the floods, contributing to nearly 250 deaths across six states. In Erwin, four employees from the factory are still missing, while many others had to be saved from the roof of a nearby hospital.

On Monday, Peterson's family filed a lawsuit against Impact Plastics and its owner, Gerald O'Connor, according to CBS News.

Company Reportedly Chose to Meet Deadlines Despite Worsening Flood

The lawsuit points out that while schools and other businesses were closing because of Hurricane Helene, Impact Plastics still required employees to come to work. They claimed that meeting order deadlines was more important than employee safety.

The lawsuit paints a heartbreaking picture of Peterson's last moments. He sent text messages to his family expressing fear about the rising floodwaters. Around 10 a.m., employees were warned to move to higher ground, and by 10:30 a.m., they were told to move their cars to avoid flooding. However, the situation escalated quickly.

The lawsuit claims that by 11:35 a.m., top managers, including O'Connor, quietly left the building, leading workers to believe they could go home. Peterson, who had stepped outside, went back in to help other workers who were still trapped. Sadly, he soon realized that the rising water made it impossible to leave in a car.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Peterson climbed onto a semi-trailer bed as the water continued to rise. According to AP News, his last message to his daughter, sent at 1:17 p.m., read, "I love you all." Just minutes later, he tried to reach emergency services, but it was too late.

